Deming police investigators work crime scene at Deming Manor Apts.

Deming police investigators collected evidence from Monday's crime scene at the Deming Manor Apartments (1000 S. Zinc St.).

Yellow placards that typically mark expended shell casings dot the street at Monday's crime scene at the 1000 block of South Zinc Street.

DEMING – Yellow crime scene tape stretched across the entrance to the south parking lot of the Deming Manor Apartments located at 1000 S. Zinc Street on Monday. Deming Police investigators combed the grounds of the housing complex in the early afternoon following reports of a shooting.

Deming High School was put into "Shelter in Place" status while law enforcement secured a perimeter around the complex. The complex is a block away from the school and students were involved in a number of activities at the school including Mariachi, basketball and summer school.

Deming Police investigators were seen placing numbered yellow placards on the ground. One of the placards numbered 50. The placards typically indicate the location of discarded shell casings.

Two investigators carried Manila envelopes while a third investigator carried a camera. All three appeared to be collecting evidence and trying to piece together the events that let up to the call of a shooting.

Deming police investigators collected evidence at the Deming Manor Apartments on Monday.

Deming police investigators meet next to a BMX-style bicycle at Monday's crime scene at the Deming Manor Apartments.

