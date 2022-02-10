Deming Police nab a familiar face in botched burglary attempt on historic Silver Avenue

Sean Chesser, 34, of Santa Fe, is led out of the Stagecoach Depot Deming Mercantile three hours after he allegedly tripped a motion-activated alarm early Tuesday morning.

DEMING – Deming police encountered a familiar face early Tuesday morning in Deming’s historic Silver Avenue business district. At about 6 a.m., Deming police were dispatched to a motion-activated alarm at Stagecoach Depot Deming Mercantile at the 100 block of South Silver Ave. Upon arrival, police saw a man inside the store who fled toward the back of the business and was hiding out.

Over the next three hours, officers from the Deming Police Department and New Mexico State Police scoured the business in search of the suspect who managed to elude and conceal himself from law enforcement. Finally, Sean Chesser, 34, of Santa Fe, NM was arrested.

Chesser had hidden himself in a corner of the attic and was given several commands to come out in view. When Chesser did not obey commands, he was pepper sprayed and eventually surrendered without incident.

The business is one of the oldest buildings in the downtown business district and was known as the Ranch Bar for most of its history. It also served as a pool hall for many decades, dating as far back at 1918, and is on New Mexico’s Historical Register. A side of the building is adorned with vintage advertising artwork, facing an alley.

A handcuffed Sean Chesser is fighting back the effects of pepper spray following his arrest Tuesday morning at the 100 block of historic Silver Avenue.

Most of the city’s downtown businesses have basements and attics, or lofts. Some of the early buildings are also known to have a network of underground earthen tunnels which made the search for Chesser more difficult.

Law enforcement searched high and low – including up on top of the building’s roof during the three-hour search.

Chesser became a familiar face with Deming PD when he was arrested in connection with the January 21st burglary of the Deming Tractor Supply Co. Store at 414 E. Pine Street. Chesser allegedly knocked out cinder blocks to a wall to gain entrance to the store.

Over $6,000 in merchandise – mostly jewelry – was recovered when Chesser was stopped for suspicious activity in the early-morning hours of the following day. He was on a bicycle, dressed in a black hoodie with a backpack and no lights. Chesser carried two bags that he attempted to ditch while fleeing from officers.

Sean Chesser is loaded into an ambulance following his arrest on Tuesday morning.

Through an investigation initiated by a patrol sergeant, the name of Sean Chesser was first brought to the department's attention back on Jan. 16th when he was investigated on a shoplifting call at the Shoe Department located at 800 E. Cedar St.

During that investigation, officers conducted a search warrant of Chesser’s vehicle and located approximately 10 grams of methamphetamines, a firearm and multiple items reported stolen in at least one other burglary.

The firearm and drug offenses could warrant federal charges.

The Stagecoach Depot Deming Mercantile is located in the heart of the downtown Deming business district on historic Silver Avenue.

