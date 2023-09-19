Demo shows survivability of homes with 5 ft. of absolute clearance

TechCrunch

Firefly Aerospace successfully launched a satellite for the U.S. Space Force with just 24 hours’ notice, in a record-setting demonstration of rapid launch capabilities for national security missions. The Exploration Company signed a cargo delivery agreement with private space station developer Axiom Space, as well as a launch agreement with the Indian Space Research Organization. Varda Space was denied a reentry request by the U.S. Air Force earlier this month, pushing back the company's timeline for returning its first in-space manufacturing demonstration.