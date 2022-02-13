Demo in support of Canadian truckers on Peace Bridge

Reuters

The conservative contender in the French presidential election, Valerie Pecresse, is fighting to keep her campaign afloat after a string of defections from her camp to President Emmanuel Macron and criticism from her party's former head Nicolas Sarkozy. Pecresse, a former minister in Sarkozy's government, has been vying with far-right candidates Marine Le Pen and Eric Zemmour for second position in opinion polls - a sign that a place in a run-off against Macron, who leads the polls, is not guaranteed. A report in the French conservative bible, Le Figaro, cited scathing private comments from former President Sarkozy, whose views still carry weight among right-of-centre voters.