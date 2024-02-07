Is this democracy? Arizona bill would force another election if not enough voters show up

Gene Godwin, an elections worker, holds a roll of stickers for people who vote by dropping their ballots off at the Maricopa County Elections office at 510 S. Third Ave. in Phoenix on Oct. 16, 2020.

A low turnout in an election is undoubtedly uninspiring.

Should it also be invalid?

An election bill sponsored by state Sen. John Kavanagh contemplates the question and answers with an emphatic yes.

It sets a minimal bar of a 25% turnout in local elections that aren’t held in conjunction with a statewide or federal election.

If less than 25% of the electorate votes, the results are declared void and the election gets repeated on a date when a statewide or federal office is on the ballot.

Recent elections wouldn't meet the threshold

Kavanagh said he’s not targeting any particular offender or type of election. He cited as an example — presumably theoretical — a sanitation district that’s proposing a fee increase.

“It’s the principle of the thing,” Kavanagh said. “Elections with fewer people is simply undemocratic.”

I suspect Kavanagh is either being coy or diplomatic. After all, he doesn’t have to look long or hard to find a case in point.

Phoenix, the most populous city in the state, historically had underwhelming voter turnout for its elections until it switched to an even-year system a few years back. But the city continues to hold special elections to raise or extend taxes when turnout is lower.

Its Nov. 8, 2023, special election — to authorize selling bonds to pay for half a billion dollars of new and upgraded infrastructure — drew less than 22% turnout. (Its previous bond election, in 2006, fared even worse at less than 16%.)

Down in Tucson, one of two Arizona cities that still hold their regular elections in odd years, turnout barely topped 24% in 2023.

On the same day, more than 20 Maricopa County school districts sought voter approval for bonds, budget overrides or real estate sales. A small number of them, including Glendale, El Mirage and Tolleson, attracted less than a 25% turnout.

Should voters pay for a do-over?

The complaint about low turnout in municipal elections isn’t new. It’s also not groundless.

When Phoenix passed its transit tax in 2015 — the mayoral post and four of the eight city council seats were also on the ballot — less than 21% of voters cast a ballot.

The measure imposed a 0.4-cent sales tax for 35 years.

Kavanagh’s legislation should find support among conservatives who want to inject themselves into local matters.

Why have special elections: When most voters don't show?

Witness last year’s stall by GOP state lawmakers on authorizing Maricopa County’s ability to hold an election to extend its half-cent transportation tax, in large part because of their opposition to light rail and to flexibility in spending by local government.

As worthy as boosting voter turnout may be, Senate Bill 1131 invites its own set of questions:

Why the 25% threshold? Can democracy be defined by a voter-turnout percentage?

Should exceptions be made for runoff elections? Or for school bonds or overrides?

Is it fair to impose extra costs to local taxpayers to carry out the additional elections? Or to lengthen uncertainty on outcomes?

Is this democracy? Is it even legal?

A more fundamental question is: how much can and should the state intrude into local matters?

The Arizona Supreme Court ruled that charter cities with more than 3,500 residents — including Tucson, which was the focus of the court challenge — have the power to set their own election dates.

Would SB 1131 be considered a backdoor way, using a turnout threshold, to force Tucson to sync its elections with the state?

Kavanagh wants to at least have the debate on lending more legitimacy to local election results.

But he might well find the challenge more than he bargained for.

Reach Abe Kwok at akwok@azcentral.com. On X, formerly Twitter: @abekwok.

