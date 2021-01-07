'Democracy fractured': How the world's newspapers reacted to Capitol storming by Trump mob

The world's newspapers lamented and condemned the violence in the US capital

The world's media reacted with shock as supporters of Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday, with the shameful scenes splashed across the front pages.

As leaders lined up to condemn the chaos unfolding in a country they once relied upon for global leadership, international headlines lamented over the attack on democracy.

With drawn guns and tear gas, police evacuated lawmakers and struggled for more than three hours to clear the Capitol Building of Trump supporters, who surged through the halls and rummaged through offices in shocking scenes of chaos and mayhem.

One protester occupied the Senate dais and yelled: "Trump won that election." Protesters overturned barricades and clashed with police as thousands descended on the Capitol grounds.

Here's how the world's newspapers reacted.

USA

The New York Times

'Trump Incites Mob' read the headline on the New York Times

'Rampage in the Capitol' is part of Trump's legacy, the paper of record said - -/-

Washington Post

'Trump Mob Storms Capitol' read the Washington Post - -/-

Wall Street Journal

The Wall Street Journal called it a 'pro-Trump riot' - -/-

New York Post

'Capitol Invasion' read the New York Post - -/-

Britain

In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the events in the US Congress a "disgrace", saying the United States stood for democracy around the world and that was it was "vital" now that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.

The violence replaced the coronavirus lockdown on most of the country's front pages.

The Daily Telegraph

"Democracy under siege," The Daily Telegraph said on its front page.

The Times

Daily Mail

MAIL: At last! A turbo booster for jabs #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0wmWgbSuni — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 6, 2021

Daily Express

Metro

Guardian

GUARDIAN: Chaos as pro Trump mob storms US Capitol #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/QgIjOPRmbz — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 6, 2021

Elsewhere in Europe

Italians watched the events with shock, having always considered the US to be the model of democracy and the country that rescued Italy after its fascist descent during World War II.

"This is the widely anticipated outcome of Trumpism," tweeted a retired Italian center-left politician, Pierluigi Castagnetti. "And unfortunately it won't end today. When politics is replaced by deception and fanaticism of the people the drift is inevitable."

European Parliament President David Sassoli, who leads one of the largest legislatures in the world, also denounced the scenes at the Capitol. The European Union has spent four cantankerous years dealing with the Trump administration, and its top officials have repeatedly said they are looking forward to a better relationship under President-elect Joe Biden.

"This is insurrection. Nothing less. In Washington," tweeted Carl Bildt, a former prime minister of Sweden.

Sweden's Göteborgs-Posten newspaper: "Hundreds storm Congress"

In France, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Twitter: "The violence against the American institutions is a grave attack on democracy. I condemn it. The will and the vote of the American people must be respected."

Le Figaro newspaper described it as "fractured democracy".

Le Figaro: Fractured democracy

Libération newspaper ran with the headline "Trump's strategy of chaos."

A la une de Libé demain : Trump, la stratégie du chaos & Hongkong, la grande purge en avant https://t.co/bVSDkqAiNi pic.twitter.com/xAm3cC6x9S — Libération (@libe) January 6, 2021

Nice-Matin: Chaos in Washington

In Germany, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said democracy's enemies would be cheered by scenes of violence at the United States Capitol, and he called on Trump to accept US voters' decision.

In a tweet, Maas said the violence had been caused by inflammatory rhetoric. "Trump and his supporters must accept the decision of American voters at last and stop trampling on democracy."

Its newspaper Morgen Post used just one word to describe the events: Shame!

Morgen Post: Shame!

In Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in a tweet: "I am following with concern the news that are coming from Capitol Hill in Washington. I trust in the strength of America's democracy.

"The new Presidency of @JoeBiden will overcome this time of tension, uniting the American people."

ABC: Violent assault on the Capitol by Trump's followers

El Pais placed the blame solely at Trump's feet, saying he "instigated the revolt".

El Pais: Trump instigates a revolt against Biden's confirmation

La Razon: Insurrection in the US: Assault of Trumpism at the Capitol

La Vanguardia: Trump followers assault the Capitol as it votes for Biden

In Ireland, foreign minister Simon Coveney called the scenes in Washington "a deliberate assault on Democracy by a sitting President & his supporters, attempting to overturn a free & fair election! The world is watching! We hope for restoration of calm."