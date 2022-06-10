'Our democracy remains in danger': Rep. Bennie Thompson opens Jan. 6 hearing

On Thursday, House select committee Chairman Rep.​ Bennie Thompson, D-Miss, introduced the first in a series of televised hearings stemming from an 11-month probe of the events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, including the actions of then-President Donald Trump and his allies. In his opening remarks, Thompson said, "The American people deserve answers. So I come before you this evening not as a Democrat, but as an American who swore an oath to defend the Constitution." He continued, "We must confront the truth with candor, resolve, and determination. We need to show that we are worthy of the gifts that are the birthright of every American.”