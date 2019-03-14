Democrat 2020 candidate Booker dating Rosario Dawson, she says

US actress Rosario Dawson (L) is also a veteran political activist and confirmed she is in a relationship with "wonderful" Senator Cory Booker, who is seeking the Democratic Party's nomination to run for president in 2020 (AFP Photo/ANGELA WEISS, DOMINICK REUTER)

Washington (AFP) - Star Latina actress Rosario Dawson is in a relationship with Senator Cory Booker, one of more than a dozen Democrats seeking the party's nomination to run for president in 2020, Dawson confirmed on Thursday.

While Booker has long been intensely private about his relationships, Dawson confirmed it on camera to celebrity news website TMZ as she walked through Washington's National Airport.

Were the rumors true? asked the TMZ reporter.

"Yes. Very much so," Dawson replied, adding:

"So far, so wonderful. He's a wonderful human being. It's good to spend some time together when we can."

Dawson debuted in the awarding-winning 1995 film "Kids," featured in the 2005 movie version of the musical "Rent," and also starred in Spike Lee's "He Got Game" and "25th Hour," the "Sin City" franchise and numerous other films.

But she is also a veteran political activist in her own right, especially as co-founder of the VotoLatino group, which encourages young Hispanic-Americans to vote.

Neither has been married but Dawson, 39 and of Puerto Rican and Cuban background, brushed off a question of whether she and Booker, 49, an African-American, could eventually wed.

"I am just grateful to be with someone I respect and love and admire so much," she said.

Asked if Booker would be a good president, Dawson added, "I think so. He's an amazing human being."