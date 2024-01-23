Democrat Andrei Cherny may be GOP Rep. David Schweikert's best chance for reelection

Federal investigators are now looking into the activities of an Arizona congressional candidate who until recently ran a business hawking carbon credits to people and corporations looking to polish their environmental credentials.

Andrei Cherny, one of the Democrats’ top prospects to replace Republican U.S. Rep. David Schweikert, has come under eagle eye of the Department of Justice and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Bloomberg reported the two agencies are investigating whether Aspiration, the eco-friendly financial technology firm Cherny co-founded and led until October 2022, “misled customers about the quality of the carbon offsets it was selling.”

As part of their probe, Bloomberg says authorities are “reviewing the actions” of Cherny and his co-founder, Joseph Sanberg.

Schweikert is under attack for ethical lapses

If you’re a Republican, you’re doing handsprings across Arizona. Schweikert is the state’s most vulnerable congressman, one of 18 Republicans nationally who represent districts that supported Biden for president in 2020.

In 2022, he eked his way back into Congress with just 50.4% of the vote.

If you’re a Democrat, you’re slapping your forehead.

This highly competitive northeast Valley district is their best chance to pick up a seat — and from a Republican who in 2020 was ripped by the House Ethics Committee for 11 ethical violations. Now Democrats are facing the possibility of a guy under federal investigation as their possible nominee?

In a race that could determine who controls the U.S. House?

“Control of Congress might just go through this congressional district,” Republican strategist Barrett Marson told me. “Going after Rep. Schweikert for his ethical lapses borders on the height of hypocrisy if the Democratic candidate is under federal investigation during the campaign.”

Now, Cherny's company is under investigation

Cherny, a former state Democratic Party chairman, is considered one of the leading candidates in a crowded Democratic field that includes former TV anchor Marlene Galán-Woods, state Rep. Amish Shah and businessman Conor O’Callaghan.

Cherny told The Arizona Republic’s Laura Gersony he has “no knowledge whatsoever of any wrongdoing at Aspiration” and vowed to cooperate with the federal investigation.

“The carbon removal credit industry is an emerging industry and deserves to be regulated and scrutinized to ensure it is as effective as possible,” he said.

The 2024 Arizona races: That could change it all

I confess to not knowing much about the fast growing carbon offset industry, in which eco-friendly entrepreneurs convince people and companies to part with some of their cash in order to offset their carbon footprint and/or battle the climate crisis.

Bloomberg reports Cherny’s California-based company in 2021 signed a $300 million sponsorship deal with the Los Angeles Clippers in which basketball fans would pay a new ticket fee that would go to Aspiration to offset the environment impact of those fans traveling to the game.

The Clippers, who also would pay a fee to offset its emissions under the deal, then used the partnership to help promote its coming 18,000-seat Intuit Dome as “the most sustainable arena in the world”.

Two years later, with the new arena almost finished, Bloomberg reports that Aspiration is no longer a sponsor.

His nomination could hurt Democrats

The federal investigation seems to call into question whether the carbon credits sold by Cherny’s company — often paid by their banking customers who could “round up” purchase amounts on their Aspiration debit cards to have trees planted — really turned into the promised boon for the environment.

Still, I’m unclear as to why this should disqualify a candidate for Congress. If anything, offering something you can’t deliver — if that’s the case here — would seem to bolster Cherny’s qualifications for the job.

Just ask the “Dreamers,” who were led to believe they’d be put on a path to citizenship when Obama was president and Democrats controlled both houses of Congress.

Or look at the Republicans, who have burned out their tonsils screaming about an “invasion” at the border, yet now, when there’s a bipartisan plan to stop it, they’re a no.

The feds aren’t talking, so it’s difficult to see where this investigation will go — or if it will land before the Aug. 6 primary or the Nov. 5 general election.

It is, however, not all that difficult to see how this race is shaping up if Cherny is the Democrats’ nominee.

I picture Charlie Brown’s football in the hands of Lucy, just as the party is lining up to …

