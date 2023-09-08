Democrat who called to ‘dismantle’ the police praises officers following carjacking

A Democratic party leader who pledged to “dismantle” the Minneapolis police following the murder of George Floyd has called for a crackdown on crime after she was violently carjacked in front of her children.

Shivanthi Sathanandan, the second vice chair of the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labour Party (DFL), thanked the police department for their help after she was attacked by four armed men in broad daylight outside her home.

Sharing an image of her bloodied face on Facebook on Wednesday, she wrote: “This is the face of a mother who just had the s--- beaten out of her. A mother whose only thought was, ‘let me run far enough and fight hard enough so that my kids have a chance to get away’.”

Ms Sathanandan described hearing her four-year-old daughter’s screams and her son, seven, “wailing for someone to come help because bad guys are murdering his Mama in the backyard”.

The men, who held her neighbours up at gunpoint when they tried to help, left her with a broken leg and injuries to her head and body, she said.

“I have NO DOUBT they have done this before. Yet they are still on OUR STREETS. Killing mothers. Giving babies psychological trauma that a lifetime of therapy cannot erase. With no hesitation and no remorse”, she said.

Ms Sathanandan called for action against “who are running wild creating chaos across our city”, adding: “I wasn’t silent when I fought these men to save my life and my babies, and I won’t be silent now.”

Ms Sathanandan shared a photo of her injured head after the attack

Ms Sathanandan wrote: “Look at my face. REMEMBER ME when you are thinking about supporting letting juveniles and young people out of custody to roam our streets instead of HOLDING THEM ACCOUNTABLE FOR THEIR ACTIONS.”

She added: “You could have been reading the obituary for me and my children today. But instead, I’m here. To write this… These criminals will not win. We need to take back our city. And this will not be the last you hear from me about this.”

She went on to thank “the incredible Minneapolis 4th Precinct Officers, Mayor Frey, Chief O’Hara” for their assistance following the attack.

In 2020, after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin brutally murdered Mr Floyd, Ms Sathanandan pledged to “dismantle” the police.

In the post, shared at the height of the Black Lives Matter protests, she wrote: “We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department. Say it with me.

“DISMANTLE [...] The [...] Minneapolis [...] Police [...] Department.”

She added: “As allies, what can we do right now? LISTEN and LEARN from our Black siblings. And then AMPLIFY this message right now, in this moment.

“MPD has systematically failed the black community, they have failed ALL OF US. It’s time to build a new infrastructure that works for ALL communities. If you are still disagreeing with that BASIC FACT, I’m not sure what to say to you.”

In the aftermath of Mr Floyd's murder, campaigns to 'defund' the police were at their peak - AP Photo/Matt York, File

DFL chairman Ken Martin told local TV news station KSTP he was “heartbroken” by news of the attack.

He said: “It is my sincere hope that the people who assaulted Shivanthi are quickly brought to justice and face punishment commensurate with the severity of their crimes.”

“My heart goes out to Shivanthi and her family and I hope their recovery from such a horrifying experience is as swift as possible.”

In the aftermath of the murder of Mr Floyd, campaigns to “defund” the police, moving funds from enforcement to other government agencies, were at their peak.

But Democrats pivoted away from the sentiment after it was blamed for losses in a number of swing states in the 2020 election.

Across the country, cities which had previously targeted police resources, such as in Minneapolis, backtracked in response to rising crime.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden tried to position himself as tough on crime, appealing to both moderates and progressives by supporting an overhaul of law enforcement but through reinvestment.

A 2022 Pew Research survey found 47 per cent of Americans wanted to see an increase in police spending, up from 31 per cent in June 2020. Meanwhile, support for cutting police funding dropped from 25 per cent in 2020 to 15 per cent

The Telegraph has contacted Ms Sathanandan for comment.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.