Democrat Cartwright Re-Elected in Pennsylvania House Race

Megan Howard

(Bloomberg) -- Democratic incumbent Matt Cartwright won the race for Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District, according to CNN and ABC, defeating former Trump administration official Jim Bognet.

The race was a rematch between Cartwright and Bognet, who had called his own loss in 2020 suspicious and filed a lawsuit seeking to have the US Supreme Court throw out all late-arriving mail-in ballots. The district backed Trump in 2016 and 2020.

