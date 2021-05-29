A Democrat challenging Marjorie Taylor Greene in the midterms was kicked out of her 'America First' event

Screenshot from a video tweeted by Marcus Flowers showing him speaking to an apparent security guard at the "America First" rally in Dalton, Georgia, on May 27, 2021. Marcus Flowers/Twitter

Marcus Flowers, a Democrat, is challenging Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in the 2022 midterms.

He was kicked out of her "America First" rally on Thursday.

Flowers posted a video of an apparent security guard suggesting that he was a threat to the event.

A Democrat running against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia in the 2022 midterms was kicked out of the Georgia lawmaker's "America First" rally on Thursday, the Atlanta news outlet 11 Alive and The New Yorker's Charles Bethea reported.

Marcus Flowers, who plans to run for Georgia's 14th congressional district next year, tweeted a video showing him speaking to what appears to be a security guard at the event in Dalton, Georgia.

The video appeared to be a compilation of three separate clips taken in the same place.

One of the clips shows the man telling Flowers: "We recognize you as somebody that will cause problems here potentially."

Another clip shows the man saying: "My job is to assess a threat."

Insider has contacted Greene and Flowers for comment.

Flowers told 11 Alive: "I know that her team saw me as a threat. Why? I don't know."

When asked if he was threatening to steal attention from Greene, Flowers said: "You know, that's possible, but that's not what I was there for. I was there to listen," according to 11 Alive.

Bethea of The New Yorker reported that Flowers spoke to Greene's supporters after being removed from the event.

In his caption accompanying the video, Flowers said: "Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will chase and harass her colleagues in the hall of Congress, but won't even be in the same room as a constituent," an apparent reference to reports that Greene chased Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York down a congressional hallway and screamed at her earlier this month.

At the Thursday event Flowers was removed from, Greene compared Democrats to Nazis, saying: "You know, Nazis were the National Socialist party. Just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party."

Greene is holding the "America First" tour alongside Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, who, like Greene, is a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump.

