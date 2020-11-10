Republican Senator Tillis clinches reelection as Cunningham concedes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrat Cal Cunningham, who had been considered the leader for a U.S. Senate seat in North Carolina until his campaign was undermined by a sex scandal, on Tuesday conceded the closely fought contest to Republican incumbent Thom Tillis.

Cunninghams's concession a week after the Nov. 3 election allows Tillis to clinch his second six-year term in the Senate after a race that Democrats had once seen as one of their best shots to take control of the Senate from the Republicans

"The voters have spoken and I respect their decision," Cunningham, a former state senator, said in a statement released after he called Tillis to congratulate him.

Tillis, who trailed Cunningham in pre-election opinion polls but won re-election by less than 2 percentage points, said he was humbled by the victory.

"I pledge to continue keeping my promises and delivering results," Tillis posted on Twitter. "This was a hard-fought campaign and I wish nothing but the best to Cal and his family going forward."





(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chris Reese)