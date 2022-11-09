Democrat Craig Re-Elected In Minnesota House Race
(Bloomberg) -- Democrat Angie Craig won re-election in Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District, the Associated Press said, beating Republican Tyler Kistner.
This will be Craig’s third term after winning the rematch of a 2020 contest that she won by 2 percentage points.
