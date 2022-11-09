Democrat Davids Re-Elected in Kansas House Race

Elizabeth Elkin

(Bloomberg) -- Democrat Sharice Davids won re-election in Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District, ABC and NBC said, beating former state Republican party leader Amanda Adkins.

This will be Davids’ third term after winning the rematch of a 2020 contest against Adkins.

