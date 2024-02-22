Democrat Debra Dunston, NC House District 33 candidate, answers our questions

To help inform voters across the state, this candidate questionnaire is available to be republished by local publications in North Carolina without any cost. Please consider subscribing to The News & Observer to help make this coverage possible.

Name: Debra Dunston

Political party: Democrat

Age as of March 5, 2024: 65

Campaign website: electdebradunston.com

Current occupation: Retired

Professional experience: DMV Fraud Analyst

Education: AAS Business Administration Campbell University Student

What offices have you run for or held before? Have you had any other notable government or civic involvement? Interact Volunteer

What is the issue that you see as most relevant to constituents in your district, and what will you do to address it?

Affordable housing and safety: I would like to propose to see the empty houses to be renovated by the city at an affordable cost to lower-income families.

Is there an issue on which you disagree with your party? What is your position on that issue?

I disagree on the border issue. I think the border should be better managed.

What legislation would you support to help North Carolinians who are struggling to make ends meet?

More job opportunities. For example, the governor relaxed the qualifications for state jobs but yet there is still a shortage in jobs in state government because they are not being filled because they are not following the governor’s directive. The agencies that are not following the directive, they should be fined.

What is the government doing, if anything, that you see as a waste of taxpayer money?

I do not know at this time.

Should the new law exempting state lawmakers from the public records law be repealed?

Yes.

Would you support a bill allowing for additional casinos and legalizing video gambling machines?

No.

How would you increase confidence in elections?





I think the state does a good job as is with the election process.