Democrat Ed Byers to run for Clark County Sheriff

Oct. 28—CLARK COUNTY — A Southern Indiana man with more than three decades of experience in law enforcement wants to make his next post as sheriff of Clark County.

Ed Byers, a Democrat, announced he will be running for the seat that will be left open when current Sheriff Jamey Noel completes his second term at the end of 2022.

Byers has a wide range of experience in law enforcement, both at the national and international level. He also holds a B.A. in natural resources management from Purdue University, a Master's Degree in Natural Resources from the University of Arizona and a PhD in criminal justice from the University of Louisville.

From 1979 to 1989 he served as a National Parks ranger, a supervisory role in which he contributed to all aspects of ranger operations including law enforcement and criminal investigations. He started as a special agent with U.S. Customs in 1989, where he investigated criminal and civil matters including smuggling, before being detailed with the U.S. Marshals after the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks. He retired in 2010.

"I believe that I've had a wide range of law enforcement activities including counterterrorist activities and very complex organized crime and white collar crime investigations...and successful conclusions," he said.

Byers said he is running for Clark County sheriff because "it's the call to public service. I'd like to make Clark County an even better place to live.

"I'm a cop, I'm not a politician. And I think we've had enough politicians."

One of the things he'd like to focus on if elected is to bolster programming in the jail and patrol division, incorporating 21st Century policing. He said he would also like to improve jail operations and would set up small unit policing groups tasked with a certain issue, like one that addresses residential burglaries or recidivism.

"...We need to figure out how to keep them from recommitting crimes and winding up back in jail," he said.

With addiction, which is still a huge issue that drives a lot of crime in the area, Byers said he would like to build up more programming to help those incarcerated get support both in jail and after they're released.

"I do believe there has to be addiction programs in the jail and also believe there has to be a follow-up after they get out of jail to make sure they have the resources to help them try to beat addiction," he said.

"It's not an easy thing, there has to be a support system there including their family and some means for them to at least try to work and try to bring themselves back up. There's no one broad brush that could do that, but I think society and the sheriff's office in general can offer support systems."

Republican candidate Scottie Maples, chief deputy with the Clark County Sheriff's Office, also previously announced in 2019 his intention to seek the office.