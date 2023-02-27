Democrat Elissa Slotkin to seek Michigan's open Senate seat

1k
JOEY CAPPELLETTI
·4 min read

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan will seek the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Democrat Debbie Stabenow in 2024, becoming the first high-profile candidate to jump into the battleground state race.

In a video announcing her campaign, Slotkin says that the nation seems “to be living crisis to crisis” but that there “are certain things that should be really simple, like living a middle-class life in the state that invented the middle class.”

“This is why I’m running for the United States Senate,” Slotkin says in the video released Monday morning. “We need a new generation of leaders that thinks differently, works harder and never forgets that we are public servants.”

Slotkin, a 46-year-old former CIA intelligence officer and third-term representative, is coming off an impressive victory in last year's midterms, winning reelection despite having been considered vulnerable. Her contest against Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett was the third-most expensive House race in 2022.

She is the first Democrat to announce her intentions to run for a seat that will be crucial to the party's efforts to maintain control of the Senate, where it holds a 51-49 majority. The only other candidate in the race so far is Republican Nikki Snyder, a State Board of Education member.

Slotkin, first elected to Congress in 2018 when she flipped a traditionally Republican district, has consistently won close races in the battleground state and has proved herself to be an effective fundraiser.

After narrowly winning reelection in 2020, she was targeted by Republicans in last year's midterms after new congressional maps divided her home district. She was forced to run in Michigan’s new 7th Congressional District, where she was a new face for about a third of the district's voters, many in rural GOP-leaning counties north of Lansing.

Throughout the campaign, Slotkin touted herself as a Democrat representing a Trump-voting district, emphasizing to voters her pragmatism and highlighting her role on the House’s bipartisan Problem-Solvers Caucus.

She has represented two congressional districts that experienced mass shootings, and she has called for stronger gun laws. Now a congresswoman for the Lansing area, she represents an area that includes Michigan State University, where a gunman killed three people and injured five others this month. She previously represented Oxford, where a school shooter killed four students and injured seven others at Oxford High School in 2021.

The dean of Michigan Democrats, the 72-year-old Stabenow shocked many in the party when she announced last month that she would not be seeking a fifth term, saying she had “decided to pass the torch” to a new generation of leaders.

Slotkin was immediately named as a favorite to replace the outgoing senator and began forming a national campaign team, telling the AP in January that she was putting her “ducks in a row” before an announcement.

With Michigan having one of the deepest Democratic benches in the country, many expected the primary to be highly competitive. But in the days leading up to Slotkin’s announcement, multiple high-profile candidates withdrew their names from consideration.

“Serving our state in Washington, DC would be a great opportunity, but instead I will keep standing tall for Michigan, right here at home,” Democratic Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II said on social media on Sunday.

Also on the Democratic side, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has been discussed as a potential candidate. State Sen. Mallory McMorrow, a rising star in the party, said last week that she would not run for the Senate.

Former Rep. Peter Meijer, who lost his Republican primary last year after voting to impeach President Donald Trump in 2021, is still considering a GOP run for the seat. Freshman Rep. John James, one of Republicans' top choices to run for the Senate in 2024 after two previous unsuccessful bids, filed last week to instead run for reelection in his Detroit-area House district next year.

Republicans have taken just one of Michigan’s last 15 Senate races, winning an open seat in 1994.

Slotkin's Senate run creates an open House race in the 7th Congressional District in 2024. Barrett, who lost to Slotkin by 5 percentage points in their House contest last year, plans to run in the district again in 2024, with an announcement expected in the coming weeks, spokesman Jason Cabel Roe confirmed on Monday.

Recommended Stories

  • Florida Gov. DeSantis ends 'corporate kingdom' of Walt Disney World

    (Reuters) -Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill that takes control of a special tax district surrounding Walt Disney World that for half a century allowed Walt Disney Co to operate with a high degree of autonomy. “The corporate kingdom finally comes to an end,” DeSantis said during a press event at Lake Buena Vista near Orlando. State Republicans last year targeted Disney after it publicly clashed with DeSantis, who is widely considered to be running for president in 2024, over a law that restricts classroom instruction of gender and sexual orientation, known by its opponents as the "Don't Say Gay" measure.

  • Elon Musk accuses media of racism after newspapers drop 'Dilbert' cartoon

    Billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday accused the media of being racist against whites and Asians after U.S. newspapers dropped a white comic strip author who made derogatory comments about Black Americans. The Los Angeles Times, the Washington Post and USA Today were among newspapers that canceled the cartoon "Dilbert" after its creator Scott Adams said Black Americans were a hate group and posted racist comments on his YouTube channel on Wednesday. In replies to tweets about the controversy, the Tesla and Twitter chief executive said the media had long been racist against non-white people but are now "racist against whites & Asians."

  • Doctors who touted ivermectin as covid fix now pushing it for flu, RSV

    First, the group of doctors championed ivermectin as a covid panacea. It failed to live up to the hype. Now, they're promoting the anti-parasitic to prevent and treat the flu and RSV. The Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance, formed in 2020 to "prevent and treat covid," is touting ivermectin for common respiratory infections amid a dramatic drop in prescriptions for the drug as clinical trials undermined claims of its efficacy against covid.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the mos

  • 'Dilbert,' Scott Adams lose distributor over racist remarks

    “Dilbert” creator Scott Adams experienced possibly the biggest repercussion of recent racist comments when a major comics syndicator, which also operates the GoComics website, announced Sunday it would no longer work with the cartoonist. Dozens of newspapers, ranging from the Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Times, San Francisco Chronicle and The Washington Post to smaller papers like the the Santa Fe New Mexican and the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette — have said they would cease to publish “Dilbert.” In a Feb. 22 episode of his YouTube show, Adams described people who are Black as members of “a hate group” from which white people should “get away.”

  • Who will pay for Sen. Wendy Rogers' (and others') state-sponsored election smear job?

    Heads need to roll after a state-assisted smear job that accused a who's who of elected officials and judges of bribery.

  • All presidents avoid reporters, but Biden may achieve a record in his press avoidance

    President Joe Biden has held fewer press conferences than any president in recent memory. Drew Angerer/Getty ImagesThere’s nothing new about presidents avoiding the press. Bill Clinton was in a major scandal – based in large part on getting caught in a deception during a media interview – and successfully outsourced his White House press briefings to legal counsel to avoid having his press secretary or himself trapped by tough media questioning. Barack Obama campaigned on being the most transpar

  • Last-minute problem keeps SpaceX rocket, astronauts grounded

    Last-minute technical trouble forced SpaceX to call off Monday’s attempt to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA. The countdown was halted with just two minutes remaining until liftoff from Kennedy Space Center. SpaceX delayed the launch until at least Thursday.

  • GOP leaders, stung by losses, plan to wade into Senate races

    Republican Senate primaries in several pivotal states last year exuded a carnival-like aura, dominated by far-right candidates whose ill-advised remarks and damaging personal baggage ultimately cost the party its chance of retaking a majority. Now, at the dawn of the 2024 campaign season, Republicans say they are taking steps to avoid a repeat. The National Republican Senatorial Committee, which Scott formerly led, intends to wade into party primaries in key states, providing resources to its preferred candidates in a bid to produce nominees who are more palatable to general election voters.

  • LeBron James, Lakers mount 27-point comeback, the biggest of the season, to beat the Mavericks

    NBA teams were 138-0 this season when leading by 27 or more points before Sunday.

  • Michelle Yeoh Makes History With SAG Awards Win: “This Is For Every Single Girl That Looks Like Me”

    Michelle Yeoh took home the award for best female actor in a leading role for Everything Everywhere All at Once at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday night, making her the first woman of Asian descent to win the individual acting honor. “I think if I speak, my heart will explode,” she said as she […]

  • National security adviser: No ‘definitive answer’ on COVID lab leak

    White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday responded to a new Wall Street Journal report that found the Department of Energy has concluded the COVID-19 pandemic most likely developed from a lab leak, saying there’s “no definitive answer” on the question. “Here’s what I can tell you. President Biden has directed, repeatedly, every…

  • Wes Bentley is 'confident' that 'Yellowstone' will return: 'I think it's probably a bit of drama over nothing'

    The "Yellowstone" star doesn't think rumored drama with Kevin Costner will affect the upcoming season.

  • GOP Chair Makes Delusional Promises on Behalf of Donald Trump

    CNNGOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel painted a rosy picture of the Republican Party headed into the 2024 election on Sunday, namely a united front, candidates supporting one another, and Donald Trump accepting the results of an election.Her picture, however, seemed devoid of the reality her party members have lived in.In her first interview since her contentious reelection last month, McDaniel presented a mission statement of unity, one she said propelled her to a fourth term. “We can't be so viciou

  • Trump Makes An Exhaustive Rant For The Ages As 'SNL' Spoofs East Palestine Visit

    "Saturday Night Live" cast member James Austin Johnson reprised his role as the former president in a parody of his visit to the Ohio community.

  • Letters to the Editor: Trump's 'perfect call' to Georgia was wrong. But it doesn't mean he's a criminal

    Not everything a political opponent does breaks the law. In the case of Trump's "perfect call," the ex-president sounded like he actually thought he was cheated.

  • Gov. Kristi Noem hides guest list at historic state-owned cabin in Custer State Park

    “Nobody wants elected officials getting personal or political benefits from their elected office, and this sure looks like that.”

  • Republicans erupt after Energy Dept reportedly says COVID-19 likely came from Chinese lab: 'We need answers'

    Republicans are demanding answers after the U.S. Energy Department assessed that the COVID-19 pandemic likely originated from an accidental lab leak in China, according to a new report.

  • Putin unexpectedly mentions the risk of Russia’s collapse

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has acknowledged the possibility of Russia facing a breakup in the future, with its population to be divided into separate nations, the country's news agency TASS reported on Feb. 26.

  • Xi and Putin have declared a new cold war

    Our global order is in deep trouble. It is now more protectionist and more divided than at any time since the collapse of the Soviet Union. Our post-Cold War complacency has seen autocratic states multiply in recent years. Now, China and Russia are openly pioneering a competing vision – a post-West world order that we cannot afford to ignore.

  • Key Putin ally claims Russia is dismantling seized western weapons to turn 'the enemy's experience to our advantage' in Ukraine

    Dmitry Medvedev rejected Western reports that Russia was running low on weapons and ammunition in an article published on Saturday.