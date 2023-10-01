Our Take: Democrat energy plan doesn’t add up

Human beings have basic needs: food, water, shelter. For nearly all Michigan families, access to these needs is dependent upon energy. We, like many Michiganders, get water from a well; when we lose power, we lose water. Having firsthand knowledge of this reality, we ask: why are Michigan Democrats pushing an energy plan that makes electricity less reliable and more expensive?

The Democrat’s plan mandates that all Michigan utilities generate 100% of electricity from renewable sources in less than 12 years. This irresponsible and unrealistic mandate is being pushed despite energy companies like Consumers Energy, DTE, and rural electric co-ops already voluntarily retiring all their coal plants and seeking to replace them with cleaner energy alternatives like natural gas and nuclear. The Democrat plan would mandate the closure of even these newer plants, including the one in Holland. Who would pay for the shutdowns and the pivot to renewable energy generation? The answer is simple, every Michigan electric user.

Furthermore, what would these hardworking families be buying with their increased rates? A spotty, unreliable grid that is likely to fail when too many families want to run their air conditioning or charge the electric vehicles that the Whitmer and Biden administrations are pushing. In short, Michigan Democrats plan will force residents to pay increased rates for an unproven and more expensive electric grid. This plan is irresponsible.

This past May, we co-authored a bi-partisan letter to Governor Whitmer supporting the re-opening of the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant in Covert. Recently, it was announced these efforts took a huge step forward, with Wolverine Power Cooperative signing an agreement with the owner of Palisades. This removes one of the final barriers for the plant to re-start operations and provide clean electricity to hundreds of thousands of homes across our state. Inexplicably, the electricity generated at this plant would be disallowed under the Democrat’s plan.

While generating clean energy is important, we need to ensure that when we turn on the light switch, the lights come on at the lowest cost possible; this plan puts these principals at great risk. Through a collaborative process, we can create a competitive energy mix, foster technological innovation, and create jobs. Let us set aside partisan rhetoric and zero-sum thinking to craft policy that reliably powers Michigan for generations to come.

— Brad Slagh represents the 90th district in the Michigan House of Representatives. Pauline Wendze represents the 79th District.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Our Take: Democrat energy plan doesn’t add up