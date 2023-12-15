Democrat front-runner suspends campaign for McCarthy's seat

Dec. 14—Two months after he secured the state party's endorsement as the Democratic front-runner, Fresno native John Burrows suspended his campaign Wednesday for the Congressional 20th District seat.

The 28-year-old entered the race in February, touting his experience as the current public relations director for the city of Fresno, a job he's held since October 2021.

In the same statement, he endorsed fellow Democrat Marisa Wood.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce that I will be withdrawing my candidacy for the 20th Congressional District," Burrows wrote. "After much deliberation, it is evident that Bakersfield School Teacher Marisa Wood gives our party the best opportunity at this time."

Burrows said the decision came as a result of Bakersfield Republican and former House speaker Kevin McCarthy's announcement last week he will vacate his long-held seat by the end of the year. In discussion with Democratic "leadership, pollsters and statisticians," Burrows agreed that the party needs to unite under a single candidate.

State rules dictate that two candidates, regardless of party affiliation, can proceed from a primary election to the general election. Given the demographics of the 20th Congressional District — solidly Republican — Democrats likely have their best shot when marshaled behind a single name.

"The dynamics of this race have shifted," Burrows wrote. "The Central Valley can't afford to choose between two MAGA Republicans. Democratic values and principles must be on the ballot."

This comes despite a nomination from the California Democratic Party at its convention last month. Burrows also fundraised better than his cohorts — $547,000 through Sept. 30, according to federal election filings. In contrast, Wood raised $13,934 in the same period.

"Despite John Burrows having the highest fundraising numbers, and the endorsement of the Democratic Party, I believe Mr. Burrows understands that the race that is happening currently, is not the same as when he first declared his candidacy," said Christian Romo, who chairs the Kern Democratic Party.

Burrows and other Democrats will now throw their weight behind Wood, a longtime Bakersfield teacher. Wood lost the 2022 midterm race against McCarthy with 32.8% of the vote, a difference of 78,913 ballots.

Beyond the 20th Congressional District, Burrows said he will support fellow Democrats Adam Gray in the 13th District race and Rudy Salas in the 22nd Congressional seat, which also includes parts of Kern County.

"Change has been long overdue in the Valley, and in 2024, together, we will finish the job," Burrows wrote.