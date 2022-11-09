Democrat Gottheimer Re-Elected in New Jersey House Race

Elizabeth Elkin

(Bloomberg) -- Democrat Josh Gottheimer won re-election in New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District, the Associated Press reported, beating Republican Frank Pallotta.

This will be Gottheimer’s fourth term. The co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus and a member of the Blue Dog Coalition of Democrats who emphasize fiscal restraint, Gottheimer previously defeated Pallotta in 2020.

