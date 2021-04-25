He’s in: Democrat Joe Cunningham, former congressman, to announce run for SC governor

1 / 2

He’s in: Democrat Joe Cunningham, former congressman, to announce run for SC governor

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Caitlin Byrd
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Democrat Joe Cunningham, a former congressman from Charleston whose short but meteoric political rise made him an oft-cited example of how Democrats can win in deep-red states, will run for governor of South Carolina in 2022.

Cunningham’s candidacy will be announced Monday, a source with Cunningham’s campaign confirmed to The State newspaper on Sunday evening.

Ending months of speculation about his political aspirations, Cunningham now becomes the first major Democrat to seek his party’s nomination in the South Carolina governor’s race. Democratic activist Gary Votour of Columbia declared a bid earlier this year.

No Republicans have announced plans to challenge the sitting governor, Henry McMaster, whose 2022 reelection campaign has already begun.

Cunningham, an attorney specializing in construction law, had never run for political office when he was narrowly elected to represent South Carolina’s coastal 1st Congressional District in 2018. He won in the suburban district by zeroing in on local issues, especially his opposition to offshore drilling. He modeled himself as a moderate Democrat who pledged to put the needs of his district above national political interests.

His victory that year stunned national political watchers, as he became the first Democrat in nearly 40 years to represent the reliably Republican district. But two years later, buoyed by a polarized presidential election in November 2020, former state Rep. Nancy Mace, of Daniel Island, defeated Cunningham and won the seat back for Republicans by fewer than 6,000 votes.

Earlier this month, Cunningham terminated his federal campaign fundraising account, an outward sign that he had no desire to run again in the 1st District, which includes parts of Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton and Beaufort counties.

As he prepares to officially enter the gubernatorial race, Cunningham faces a Herculean task not unlike the long-shot odds he encountered in his 2018 congressional bid. Republicans have accounted for six of South Carolina’s past eight governors.

The Palmetto State has not elected a Democrat as governor since Jim Hodges in 1998. In 2018, McMaster defeated Democrat James Smith by 8 percentage points.

After news broke Wednesday that Cunningham had filed preliminary paperwork for a gubernatorial bid, S.C. Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick issued a challenge to Cunningham: “Bring it on.”

“Any time a Republican goes head-to-head with a Democrat on the issues, Republicans win. We expect to see the same result in 2022 as we did in 2018 – a Republican in the governor’s mansion,” McKissick said in a statement Wednesday.

However, recent voting history shows Cunningham could be a formidable opponent with crossover appeal.

In South Carolina’s 2018 governor’s race, Democrat James Smith secured 46% of the vote statewide. In the 1st Congressional District, Cunningham outdid Smith. While Cunningham won the district by about 1.5 percentage points, Smith lost by 4 points.

In 2020, Cunningham outperformed President Joe Biden in the same coastal district by 5 percentage points.

Still, Cunningham will be seeking his party’s nomination to challenge McMaster, a 73-year-old lifelong South Carolina Republican who, if reelected, stands to become the longest-serving governor in South Carolina history.

McMaster was appointed to the state’s top job in January 2017 to finish out the remaining term of Gov. Nikki Haley after she was nominated by then-President Trump to become U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. McMaster was then elected to his first full term as governor in November 2018.

If McMaster remains governor through the two successive terms, as permitted by the state constitution, he would leave office in January 2027.

McMaster’s latest campaign finance reports show he has already raised more than $1.6 million for his 2022 reelection bid and has nearly $1.1 million in his war chest.

In Cunningham’s 2020 congressional race, which attracted national attention, he raised nearly $7 million.

For months, Cunningham has been laying the groundwork for a possible run. On almost any given weekend, Cunningham can be found crisscrossing the state, giving speeches at county Democratic conventions and making virtual appearances with civic and political groups.

At a recent York County Democratic Party social in Rock Hill, Cunningham told the crowd that South Carolina “deserves a lot better” than the Republican governor it has.

“He’s a career politician — a very bad career politician,” Cunningham said. “He’s been a politician longer than I’ve been alive. He’s wanted his entire life just to have the title of governor but not to do the work.”

The crowd, which had huddled under a small pavilion near Rock Hill’s Boyd Hill Recreation Center to hear Cunningham speak, cheered in response.

Other trips, however, have been more private.

In January, Cunningham traveled to Columbia to meet with Smith, the former Democratic state lawmaker who in 2018 lost the governor’s race to McMaster. That same week, Cunningham also met with Hodges, the last Democrat elected governor in the state.

Cunningham’s social media followers have also gotten a taste of the kind of campaign he might run.

“McMaster won’t expand Medicaid because it would invite a primary opponent. And his political career is much more important to him than 190,000 working South Carolinians having basic health care,” Cunningham wrote on Twitter on March 30, hinting, “If we’re ever going to expand Medicaid, we have to elect a new governor in 2022.”

Cunningham, who tested positive for the coronavirus in 2020, frequently took aim at the governor last year for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March and June of 2020, Cunningham twice called on McMaster to issue a stay-at-home order. Cunningham also urged McMaster to issue a temporary statewide face mask requirement. McMaster did neither of those things. Instead, he issued a “home or work” order and left mask ordinances up to local municipalities.

Cunningham also has voiced opposition to the state’s so-called “fetal heartbeat” bill, one of the strictest pieces of anti-abortion legislation in the country that would essentially stop abortions from being performed once a fetal heartbeat is detected at around six weeks, which is when most women find out they are pregnant.

Earlier this year, a federal court temporarily blocked the legislation from going into effect.

After McMaster delivered his State of the State address in January, Cunningham posted a three-part tweet that read like a miniature speech for a campaign launch.

“South Carolina — We cannot address the challenges of today with the same old politicians with the same old ideas that got us here in the first place. We need new people with new ideas — better ideas — to unleash South Carolina’s full potential,” Cunningham wrote.

He said the state needs “strong leadership” to do three things: Get people vaccinated against COVID-19, deliver pay raises for teachers and create new revenue streams to address crucial issues facing South Carolina.

“It’s a new decade with new challenges and we must demand more from our state and its leaders than we have in the past. From the legislature all the way to the governor’s mansion, let’s provide the accountability we deserve. And insist on a New South that makes us all proud,” Cunningham concluded.

The vision Cunningham espoused in those three tweets echoes the tone Cunningham adopted in Congress.

During his lone two-year term in the U.S. House of Representatives, Cunningham styled himself as a pragmatic politician who sought to put the interests of his coastal district above the political fracas of the day. He ran on a promise to put “Lowcountry Over Party.”

His first act in Congress was a vote against California Democrat Nancy Pelosi for Speaker of the House. The first bill he introduced sought to ban offshore drilling and seismic testing off the Atlantic and Pacific coasts. It passed the House but stalled in the Senate.

During his third month in Washington, he blasted an air horn during a subcommittee meeting to demonstrate how upsetting offshore seismic blast testing can be for endangered right whales.

On some issues, though, Cunningham and McMaster have found common ground. In September 2019, the governor stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Cunningham after the U.S. House passed the congressman’s bill banning the search for oil and gas off the country’s coasts.

Cunningham also pledged to work with President Donald Trump where he could, but ultimately voted to impeach Trump at the end of 2019 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Despite that vote, Trump still signed three Cunningham-sponsored bills into law.

Cunningham highlighted those Trump-backed bills as proof in his 2020 race that he had kept his promise to his constituents, but the effort came up short. He lost to Mace by 5,415 votes, a 1.27 percentage point margin.

Yet, there were outward signs that Cunningham would not be able to leave politics behind so easily. After he delivered his concession speech, his supporters began to chant, “2022! 2022!”

During his farewell speech on the House floor, Cunningham said he would never stop reaching across the aisle.

“By most accounts, I never should have been here in the first place,” Cunningham said in those remarks.

He recalled a moment over the Thanksgiving holiday when he realized that political victories and losses are as transient and vulnerable as a sandcastle his now 3-year-old son had built on Sullivan’s Island.

Eventually, Cunningham said, the tide always comes back in.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden declares massacres of Armenians a genocide

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday made a historic declaration that infuriated Turkey. He said the 1915 massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire constituted genocide. In a statement, Biden said the American people honor – in his words - “all those Armenians who perished in the genocide that began 106 years ago today,” adding, “We affirm the history. We do this not to cast blame but to ensure that what happened is never repeated." The largely symbolic move breaks away from decades of carefully calibrated language from the White House. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said it opens a “deep wound” between the two countries. Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted, “We entirely reject this statement based solely on populism.” Many Turkish people expressed concern, too. Businesswoman Olcay Varlik: “Now, they are talking about genocide. We are really disturbed by this. We are troubled by this.”Turkey accepts that many Armenians living in the Ottoman Empire were killed in clashes with Ottoman forces during World War One. But it contests the figures and denies the killings were systematically orchestrated and constitute a genocide. In a bid to soften the blow, a senior U.S. administration official told reporters Washington continues to see Turkey as a critical NATO ally and encourages Armenia and Turkey to pursue reconciliation. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote - in a letter to Biden - that Armenians worldwide welcomed the message with “great enthusiasm.” In Yerevan, people cheered and waved flags after a man announced Biden’s declaration. This resident said, “I think it is very good that he used the word, ‘genocide.” In my opinion, when he recognizes genocide, this will serve as an example for many states, and, I think, it will be good.” Biden’s decision comes at a time of strained ties. Washington and Ankara have had deep policy differences over a host of issues.

  • Florida bill would allow students to record professors to show political bias

    The bill, which is awaiting the signature of the governor, seems to align with the position of rightwing student activist groups The politicians who shaped the law acknowledge there is no evidence that political bias is a problem in the state’s public universities and publicly-funded colleges. Photograph: Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP via Getty Images Republicans in Florida have stepped up their assault on what they call “Marxist professors and students” in the state’s public universities and colleges with a bill that encourages the reporting of lecturers perceived to be stifling “viewpoint diversity” on campus. The bill, currently awaiting the signature of the Florida governor and Donald Trump ally Ron DeSantis, will allow students to make recordings of lectures without their professors’ consent, and present them as evidence of political bias. It requires all 40 of Florida’s state-funded institutions of postsecondary education to conduct an annual survey of faculty and students to establish how well intellectual freedoms are protected on campus; and to “shield” students from efforts to limit their “access to, or observation of, ideas and opinions that they may find uncomfortable, unwelcome, disagreeable, or offensive.” Any institution that blocks a student’s access to such “expressive activities”, the definition of which includes the content of lectures as well as “all forms of peaceful assembly, protests and speeches,” exposes itself to legal action, the new bill states. Opponents say the shield clause, a late addition to the bill’s text as it worked its way through Florida’s Republican-dominated legislature, opens the door for white supremacist or other rightwing hate groups. “As we saw in Charlottesville, if you give them an opening like that they will come,” Dr Karen Morian, the president of the united faculty of Florida (UFF) union of more than 20,000 educators, said. “And if it’s at FAMU [the historically black Florida agricultural and mechanical university] and they think they’re going to be able to intimidate black college students, they will come. That’s actually pretty scary.” Morian said the clause allowing the clandestine recording of lectures is also problematic, despite the insistence by the bill’s defenders that educators have no right of privacy in a publicly-funded institution. “It carves out our classrooms as a public space, whereas in actuality the general public cannot walk through it during class,” she said. “They can walk across the campus, or from the parking lot to the office, that’s public space. But my classroom has never been read as a public space.” The Florida bill appears to align with the position of rightwing student activist groups such as Turning Point USA, which has long railed against what it sees as the left’s domination of campuses nationwide and maintains an online watchlist of radical professors who “advance leftist propaganda in the classroom”. The politicians who shaped the Florida law acknowledge there is no evidence that political bias is a problem in the state’s 12 public universities and 28 publicly-funded colleges, but argue that legislation is needed to find out if it exists. The bill is currently awaiting the signature of the Florida governor and Donald Trump ally Ron DeSantis Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images “We have a lot of anecdotal evidence of largely conservative students feeling very uncomfortable sharing their viewpoints in university classrooms, they’re getting shut down,” said the state congressman Alex Andrade, a co-sponsor of the bill. “It’s a common joke [among] conservative students that they have to tailor some of their essays to make them more progressive or left-leaning to get a better grade. When there’s at least anecdotal evidence that people are concerned about action against them for their political viewpoints it’s an issue we’d like to collect some data on.” Opponents say there is no need for the law and state that mechanisms already exist for students to report offensive or egregious behavior by lecturers. “It’s based on national news reports and not related to any incidents in Florida,” Yale Olenik, an attorney and legislative specialist at the Florida Education Association, told lawmakers at a February hearing. “Florida’s colleges and universities are not reporting issues, students are not complaining.” Andrade rejected the criticism. “Anytime a university professor is afraid of information that potentially makes them look bad, they translate ‘the solution in search of a problem’ because university professors have a pretty bad habit of always being right,” he said. “This is just a strict collection of data related to people’s concerns about their viewpoints, whether progressive or conservative, being held against them on college campuses.” The law’s architect, the state congressman Spencer Roach, did not respond to the Guardian’s request for comment but in a tweet when the bill passed the Florida senate earlier this month he framed the bill as a “protection of intellectual diversity”. “Freedom of speech is an unalienable right, despite what Marxist professors and students think,” he wrote. Democrats who voted against the bill pointed to a series of aggressive educational manoeuvres that Republican lawmakers have attempted during Florida’s current legislative session, which ends next week. Politicians backed down on a proposal to withhold scholarships from students pursuing degree courses they perceived as liberal, but are still advancing plans to end guaranteed funding for certain scholarships and tie their availability instead to the vagaries of state budgets. This week, the Florida house voted to expand a school choice program that critics say strips money and resources from public schools and sends taxpayer money to private institutions with discriminatory practices. “I’m not surprised that Republicans are hobbling public education from kindergarten to college because they are afraid of educated voters,” the state representative Omari Hardy said. “Republicans have done poorly in recent years with college-educated voters, which has fed their belief and fear that colleges have become indoctrination camps. They believe college students are these frail and fragile intellectual creatures but there’s no data showing that professors are indoctrinating their students.”

  • City of Fresno reaches $4.9 million settlement with family of boy shot and killed by police in 2017

    In 2017, 16-year-old Isiah Murrietta-Golding was shot and killed by an officer as he was running away from authorities.

  • Who are the top 5 most important Lakers? Owner Jeanie Buss draws heat for her answer

    Given the Lakers' history, any top-five answer is tough.

  • Absolutely No One Is Getting Behind Caitlyn Jenner’s Campaign Right Now

    Gregg DeGuire/GettyCaitlyn Jenner seems to have no one in her corner in her high profile run for governor of California. The Olympian, who would be among a small handful of transgender office-holders if she were elected, can’t even bank on support from members of the LGBTQ community with several groups and activists slamming her campaign.“Make no mistake: we can’t wait to elect a #trans governor of California,” the influential LGBTQ rights group Equality California tweeted on Friday. “But @Caitlyn_Jenner spent years telling the #LGBTQ+ community to trust Donald Trump. We saw how that turned out. Now she wants us to trust her? Hard pass.” Caitlyn Jenner’s Car Crash Victim Weighs in on Run for California GovernorJenner announced her long-rumored run on Friday morning. In a statement, she raised issue with California’s “over-restrictive” lockdown and vented about high taxes, claiming they were “killing jobs.” Beyond that, there was little mention of her platform. Jenner’s campaign website is empty, aside from pages where you can buy merch or donate to her campaign.The 71-year-old immediately faced scrutiny from members of the LGBTQ community due to her politics, citing her support of former President Donald Trump. Although she walked back her support the next year, citing Trump’s policies on LGBTQ issues, her campaign advisors are some key Republican Party members and former Trump aides.Equality California hammered home Jenner’s former stances, adding “After Trump banned transgender troops from serving in the military, attacked transgender students and even tried to allow homeless shelters to turn away trans women, @Caitlyn_Jenner STILL hired his former inner circle to run her campaign.”“Californians — and #trans Californians, in particular — understand all too well the risk of electing another reality TV star who cares more about fame and money than civil rights, healthcare and the safety of our communities. We can’t let that happen.” The group said it still supported Gov. Gavin Newsom, a “pro-equality champion.”Bill Maher’s Transphobic Mockery of Caitlyn Jenner Other LGBTQ members and trans advocates chimed in, too.Star Trek actor George Takei wrote, “Black people wouldn’t vote for Candace Owen for office. The disabled community wouldn’t vote for Madison Cawthorn. I’m LGBTQ but I won’t be voting for Caitlyn Jenner. Just so we’re clear.”“Caitlyn Jenner is a deeply unqualified hack who doesn’t care about anyone but herself,” trans activist Charlotte Clymer added. “Her views are terrible. She is a horrible candidate.”Even those close to the Olympian aren’t fully supportive of her run.Jenner’s friend Jennifer Finney Boylan, a transgender writer and Barnard College professor who appeared on her reality show, I Am Cait, told the Associated Press that while she wishes Jenner “well personally” she couldn’t “see how the conservative policies she is likely to embrace will help Californians.”Noticeably quiet in Jenner’s gubernatorial run is her famous family, with daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner silent on the announcement. She also hasn’t received public support from her ex-wife Kris Jenner, nor from Kim, Khloe, or Kourtney Kardashian.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Granderson: LeBron James tweeted poorly — and others saw an out from addressing the real issues

    LeBron James found himself at the center of a maelstrom again with a tweet that has emboldened foes to play the 'stick to sports' card.

  • EU Commissioner Breton confident of 70% inoculation goal by mid-July

    The European Union will be able to produce enough vaccines to achieve its target for immunity of its adult population by the middle of July, the EU executive's vaccine task force chief said in an interview with a Greek newspaper published on Sunday. The European Commission has set a target of inoculating 70% of the EU's adult population by the end of this summer, banking on a big increase in vaccine deliveries to accelerate its vaccination drive. "We are confident that we will be able to produce a sufficient number of vaccines to achieve the goal of collective immunity, which means that 70% of the adult population would have been vaccinated by mid-July," European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Sunday in an interview with Greek weekly newspaper "To Vima".

  • As Gamecocks exit spring, Luke Doty’s grip on starting QB job is quite firm

    The sophomore quarterback didn’t do anything in the Garnet and Black Game to change his status as the likely starter for the 2021 season.

  • Celtics' Evan Fournier details experience with COVID, difficulty of returning

    After Friday's loss to the Nets, Celtics swingman Evan Fournier opened up about his experience with COVID-19 and the difficulty of returning to the court.

  • Pelicans vs. Spurs Reaction: The good, the bad and the Lonzo Ball

    In a must-win game at home against the Spurs on Saturday, missed free throws, turnovers and an inability to get stops late led to San Antonio escaping with a 110-108 win.

  • Killing of 3-Year-Old Florida Boy at Birthday Party Sparks Outrage

    Miami-Dade PoliceA 3-year-old boy was killed when gunfire erupted at a children’s birthday party in a Miami suburb—unleashing shock and outrage from community members, politicians and celebrities.Investigators are still searching for the person who shot Elijah LaFrance when an altercation at a short-term rental in Golden Glades turned violent on Saturday night.“As a father and as a member of this community, I am completely devastated. I’m disgusted,” Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez told reporters at the scene.“We talk about accountability. When are we going to hold ourselves accountable for what’s going on in our streets each and every day? This is ridiculous.”Cops were alerted to the gunfire by SpotShotter technology and found Elijah, mortally wounded, at the house. He was rushed to the hospital but died. A 21-year-old woman was also shot but is in stable condition.A neighbor told NBC Miami they heard 20 to 30 shots. It’s unclear what led to the shooting.Among those speaking out as police circulated Elijah’s photo and asked for help finding the suspect was Miami rapper Zoey Dollaz, who was himself shot after leaving a party last year.“I real life cried last night bout this Lil boy this Got me with a ball in my throat I’m uneasy man I can’t even have a good day,” he tweeted.But in a subsequent tweet he then called for anyone with information about the shooter give the name to the boy’s family instead of police. “He need to die not go to jail,” the rapper wrote.Look at the way he loved his sister bro 😢 💔 pic.twitter.com/yZZLLbjHMt— zoey dollaz (@ZoeyDollaz) April 25, 2021 Elijah isn’t the first child caught in the crossfire at a party in Miami-Dade. In January, 6-year-old Chaussidy Sanders was killed at one. Last year, 7-year-old Alana Washington was killed in a drive-by shooting.After a two-decade decline in homicides, the county saw an increase last year, with one in four victims age 21 or under. The number of people who survive shootings in 2020 was also up, by 16 percent.Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says it has to stop, tweeting: “There are no words to describe the immense loss & anger our community is feeling. We will do everything we can to bring this murderer to justice & we must stand together to demand an end to this cycle of tragedy.”Anyone with information about Elijah’s death is asked to contact Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-8477.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Turkey summons US ambassador after Biden recognises Armenian genocide

    Foreign ministry says declaration has hurt the Turkish people

  • Medical examiner who testified that Derek Chauvin did not kill George Floyd faces investigation into past cases

    Dr David Fowler testified he would have classified Mr Floyd’s death as ‘undetermined’

  • Millions of Americans are skipping their second vaccine doses, CDC says

    Cancellation of appointments, feeling as if they have enough protection, and fear of side effects are some reasons behind people skipping second doses

  • Teenager charged after seven-year-old shot dead at McDonalds

    Other suspects believed to have been involved remain at large

  • Founder of company hired by Arizona GOP to conduct ballot audit promoted election fraud falsehoods

    ‘After auditing adjudicated ballots... you may discover Trump got 200k more votes than previously reported in Arizona’

  • Top U.S. commander in Afghanistan says steps to end military mission launched

    The commander of foreign forces in Afghanistan, U.S. Army General Scott Miller, on Sunday said an orderly withdrawal of foreign forces and the handing over of military bases and equipment to the Afghan forces had begun. Miller said he was acting on orders based on U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to end America's longest war, deeming the prolonged and intractable battle in Afghanistan no longer aligned with American priorities. Earlier this month Biden said he would withdraw troops from Afghanistan before Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the militant attacks on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon that launched the Afghan war.

  • Indonesian navy submarine found split into three on sea bed

    The shattered hull of the vessel is found on the sea bed off Bali and all 53 crew are confirmed dead.

  • CEOs raked in millions during the pandemic: here are the 10 highest paid in 2020

    Compensation for some bosses increased despite severe company losses

  • New York sees lowest number of coronavirus cases since November after a third of the population becomes fully vaccinated

    In mid-January, the seven day average of deaths was almost 200, now thit stands at 55