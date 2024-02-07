Democrat Joe Wessels withdraws from Ohio's 2nd Congressional race, endorses Republican

Joe Wessels, one of two Democratic candidates for Ohio's 2nd Congressional District, announced on Tuesday that he is withdrawing from the March 19 primary race and throwing his support behind Phil Heimlich, a self-professed anti-MAGA candidate who is one of 10 Republican primary candidates.

The crowded Republican primary field is the result of the district's incumbent Rep. Brad Wenstrup announcing in November that he would be retiring. Though his name will likely remain on ballots, Wessels' departure means Democrat Samantha Meadows will face the GOP winner in November.

Phil Heimlich, a self-described anti-MAGA Republican, is challenged by 10 other candidates in the March primary for the GOP nomination to the Ohio 2nd Congressional District.

Ohio's 2nd Congressional District stretches across much of southern Ohio from central Ohio to the Ohio River, west to Cincinnati's eastern suburbs and east to Washington Court House. It includes all of Pickaway, Ross, Clermont, Clinton, Pike, Adams, Brown, Highland, Ross, Scioto, Pickaway, Hocking, Vinton, Jackson, Lawrence, Gallia, and Meigs counties, as well a portion of Fayette County.

In a phone call with the Dispatch, Wessels said that his decision to withdraw from the race "wasn't an easy one," but was about putting "country over party." He said it was unlikely a Democrat could win in the largely Republican, and he is confident that Heimlich will continue to push against Trump as he has done in the past.

Wessels cited Heimlich's track record of critiquing Trump on CNN, MSNBC, X (formerly known as Twitter), in interviews with other news outlets, and in discussions before Republican party officials within the district.

"I’m a lifelong Democrat and I always will be," Wessels said in press release announcing his withdrawal. "I got into this race for many reasons, but this one especially: Helping to save democracy and America.”

“Electing Donald Trump for president, through his own words and promises, would end democracy and begin an autocracy in the greatest country on Earth," Wessels said "I need to do everything in my power to stop that from happening. This district is the most red [sic] in Ohio, so it’s an uphill battle for any Democrat. I’m supporting Phil Heimlich to protect our democracy and save our country. Full stop.”

The 10 other candidates besides Heimlich in the Republican primary for Ohio's 2nd Congressional District are: Niraj Antani, Kim Georgeton, Ron Hood, Tom Hwang, Karry Kidd, Derek Myers, Tim O’Hara, Charles Tassell, David J. Taylor and Shane Wilkin.

