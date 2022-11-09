Democrat John Fetterman wins Pennsylvania, praises turning 'red counties blue'
Democrat John Fetterman gave his victory speech in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania after defeating Dr. Mehmet Oz for a seat in the Senate.
Republicans are likely to take control of the House of Representatives, but the Senate fight is too close to call.
Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman declared victory in the Pennsylvania senatorial race against Republican Mehmet Oz early on Wednesday, November 9, at an election party in Pittsburgh.Speaking at the Stage AE venue, Fetterman credited the “every county, every vote” tactic that his campaign had employed for his victory.“I never expected that we were going to turn these red counties blue, but we did what we needed to do and we had that conversation across every one of those counties. And tonight, that’s why I’ll be the next US senator for Pennsylvania,” Fetterman told a cheering crowd.He went on to list a series of campaign values that he would continue to fight for, including access to healthcare and abortions.“We bet on the people of Pennsylvania, and you didn’t let us down. And my promise to all of you is, I will never let you down,” Fetterman finished. Credit: @venussol333 via Storyful
Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, left, and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., confer just off the Senate floor at the Capitol in Washington on March 29, 2022. Portman did not seek reelection for his seat. AP Photo/J. Scott ApplewhiteFetterman or Oz? Walker or Warnock? Bolduc or Hassan? Kelly or Masters? Hard-fought races for the U.S. Senate are dominating the news before the 2022 midterm elections, with energetic and close contests in Pennsylvania, Georgia, New Hampshire and Arizona, among others. Some have in
