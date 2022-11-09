Democrat John Fetterman wins Pennsylvania, praises turning 'red counties blue'

Storyful

Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman declared victory in the Pennsylvania senatorial race against Republican Mehmet Oz early on Wednesday, November 9, at an election party in Pittsburgh.Speaking at the Stage AE venue, Fetterman credited the “every county, every vote” tactic that his campaign had employed for his victory.“I never expected that we were going to turn these red counties blue, but we did what we needed to do and we had that conversation across every one of those counties. And tonight, that’s why I’ll be the next US senator for Pennsylvania,” Fetterman told a cheering crowd.He went on to list a series of campaign values that he would continue to fight for, including access to healthcare and abortions.“We bet on the people of Pennsylvania, and you didn’t let us down. And my promise to all of you is, I will never let you down,” Fetterman finished. Credit: @venussol333 via Storyful