Democrat Katie Porter says to target Big Oil in new role as natural resources chair

  • FILE PHOTO: U.S. Rep. Porter speaks before Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Warren in Mason City
  • FILE PHOTO: A drilling rig operates in the Permian Basin oil and natural gas producing area in Lea County
1 / 2

Democrat Katie Porter says to target Big Oil in new role as natural resources chair

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Rep. Porter speaks before Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Warren in Mason City
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Valerie Volcovici and Nichola Groom
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Valerie Volcovici and Nichola Groom

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Katie Porter, who has earned a reputation for grilling bank and drug company executives during Congressional hearings, told Reuters she will focus on a new target in her new role as chair of the House Natural Resources Oversight Committee: Big Oil.

The position will make the California Democrat a key player in U.S. energy policy as President Joe Biden puts curbs on federal fossil fuel development at the center of a plan to fight climate change.

Biden paused new federal oil and gas leases, source of about a quarter of U.S. petroleum production, shortly after taking office in a move widely seen as a first step toward delivering on his campaign promise of a permanent ban.

Porter is one of several Democratic lawmakers that introduced a set of bills this week to reform federal oil and gas leasing regulations, including by raising royalty rates for the first time in a century - proposals that could impact existing leases even if new leases are eventually phased out.

"How can things not have gone up as I see the cost of my everyday expenses -- healthcare, childcare, college, housing -- all go up?" Porter said. "This is not a coincidence. This takes intense lobbying work by the fossil fuel industry to prevent these changes."

Porter introduced a bill that would boost the amount oil companies must pay on their federal onshore production to 18.75% from 12%, a rate that has not changed since 1920, and also increase minimum bids in lease auctions to $5 per acre from $2.

"I confess when I first heard the term 'oil and gas royalty rates' I didn't immediately feel a deep emotional sort of reaction to fighting the issue. But as I began to understand what's really at stake, which is oil and gas companies taking our public resources at pennies on the dollar, I began to feel outraged," she said.

A second-term Congresswoman from California, Porter has become a social media sensation after her rapid-fire grilling of powerful executives over issues like compensation and drugs pricing.

She is perhaps best known for scrawling on what Twitter dubbed her “whiteboard of truth” during committee meetings -a prop she will use in her new oversight role.

Porter said that as a professor who taught classes about bankruptcy, she enjoys teaching esoteric policy and making it real for people.

"Our public lands are not a speculative investment," she said. "They are a national treasure."

(Reporting by Nichola Groom in Los Angeles and Valerie Volcovici in Washington; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Recommended Stories

  • Suspect in Rock Hill murder caught in Kansas, the second man charged in NC man’s death

    Federal agents and Kansas police caught the suspect in Ellis County between Kansas City and Denver.

  • Becerra's nomination to lead Health agency heads to Senate floor

    Becerra is on track to be the nation's first Latino secretary of Health and Human Services.

  • White House Withdraws Neera Tanden As Budget Director Nominee

    President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget was in danger of not being confirmed by the Senate.

  • A Betsy DeVos Holdover Is Still In Charge Of America’s Student Loans

    Advocates want Joe Biden and Miguel Cardona to oust Mark Brown, the head of Federal Student Aid.

  • Why 49ers don't need to add new pieces to improve O-line in 2021

    Even if the 49ers stand pat on their offensive line, they should be expected to make an improvement over last season.

  • Democratic senator introduces universal background check law

    The legislation is sure to face GOP opposition and would require the support of 10 Republican senators to advance, which is unlikely.

  • 'Pillar of the Community' Store Owner Fatally Shot in Utah

    Super Groceries, located at 675 N. Monroe Blvd., saw a man enter its premises around 11:50 p.m. and make conversation with owner Satnam Singh, police said. The suspect was last seen wearing a blue surgical mask, a gray Oakland Raiders hoodie, black gloves, black sweats (with white lettering on the left leg) and dark-colored shoes. On Tuesday, the Ogden Police Department announced that they have detained a “person of interest” in connection with the incident.

  • Senate panel ties on HHS nominee Becerra, advances USTR, Treasury nominees

    The U.S. Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday voted to approve President Joe Biden's nominees for U.S. Trade Representative and Deputy Treasury Secretary, but deadlocked on Health and Human Services nominee Xavier Becerra, leaving next steps in question. The approval votes for USTR nominee Katherine Tai and Treasury nominee Wally Adeyemo send their nominations to the full Senate. Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden said he would report the 14-14 tie vote on Becerra to the Secretary of the Senate for a decision on how to proceed from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.

  • 'Roaring Kitty' in GameStop saga testifies before Massachusetts regulators

    The social media persona "Roaring Kitty," whose online posts helped spark January's trading frenzy in GameStop Corp shares, appeared before Massachusetts securities regulators on Wednesday to testify as part of an examination into his activities. Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin, the state's top securities regulator, last month subpoenaed Keith Gill, who touted GameStop stock in his spare time while he was a registered broker and working at the insurer MassMutual. He was a key figure in the so-called "Reddit rally," which saw shares of GameStop surge 400% in a week before crashing back to pre-surge levels.

  • S&P 500, Nasdaq fall as high-flying tech stocks slide

    Wall Street's major indexes dropped on Wednesday, weighed down by technology stocks as investors unwound positions in high-flying shares and pivoted to sectors that are likely to benefit from an economic reopening on hopes of swift vaccinations. Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc dropped 0.9% and 1.3%, weighing the most on the S&P 500. The remaining eight S&P sectors declined.

  • Oil Gains With Record U.S. Fuel Supply Drop on Deep Freeze

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil jumped after a U.S. government report showed a record drop in domestic fuel inventories in the aftermath of a deep freeze that shuttered refineries in the U.S. South.Crude futures in New York surged as much as 3.3% on Wednesday, the biggest intraday gain in a week. U.S. gasoline inventories tumbled last week by the most since 1990 after a polar blast wiped out more than 5 million barrels a day of refining capacity in late February along the U.S. Gulf Coast, according to Energy Information Administration data. Crude stockpiles swelled with refineries still shut.“The market expected some noise from the storm’s lingering effects,” said Matt Sallee, portfolio manager at Tortoise, a firm that manages roughly $8 billion in energy-related assets. “Absent the magnitude of the changes, things came in pretty much as expected with the enormous product draw more than offsetting the record crude build.”The U.S. data also showed gasoline supplied, a gauge for demand, surged the most since May, supporting those who say the oil market needs more barrels from producers as OPEC+ heads into a meeting on Thursday. The group is poised to agree on a coordinated production hike to cool the rapid surge in crude prices.Oil has jumped more than 25% so far this year, shepherded by the OPEC+ alliance’s continued production curbs and expectations for demand to meaningfully rebound as Covid-19 vaccines are rolled out worldwide. That strength though has paved the way for the alliance to unleash more barrels, with OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo saying Tuesday that both the wider economic outlook and oil-market fundamentals continue to improve. The group could return the bulk of the 1.5 million-barrel-a-day hike that’s up for debate.“The question is not ‘if’ but rather ‘by how much’ the petro-nations will ease supply curbs,” said Norbert Ruecker, an analyst at Julius Baer Group Ltd. “The economic recovery and the likely leisure and travel activity bounce will fuel oil demand and extra supplies will be needed to avoid an over-tightening.”There are two parts to the potential production ramp-up that OPEC+ will discuss. The first is whether the cartel will proceed with a 500,000-barrel-a-day collective increase in April. The second is the question of how Saudi Arabia could phase out its extra reduction of 1 million barrels a day.The gathering pace of recovery presents “the perfect opportunity for OPEC+ to raise production,” Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. said in a note, predicting that the group will agree to add 750,000 barrels a day.In the U.S., the decline in both gasoline and distillate inventories coincides with a spate of refinery outages left in the wake of the cold snap: Plants processed crude at the lowest level on record last week. While some refineries, like Motiva Enterprises LLC’s Texas site, have been able to restart key processing units, many that shut due to the freeze are still in the process of making repairs or restarting operations.Much of the crude production hit by the cold temperatures has been restored. At the same time, crude supplies grew by a record 21.56 million barrels, signaling weak demand from refiners at the time.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here are 9 get-rich tips from Warren Buffett's annual shareholder letters

    Among investors, Buffett’s annual advice is eagerly awaited and closely followed.

  • Meghan Markle has hit back at allegations that she bullied royal staff members

    The "calculated smear campaign" by palace staff was likely timed to undermine the couple's interview with Oprah, Markle's spokesperson has said.

  • 10 things in tech you need to know today

    Stranded SpaceX engineers, a foldable iPhone, and Amazon's executive shakeup: here are the 10 things in tech you need to know today.

  • Pro-Trump channel awkwardly shuts down conspiracy theories to follow YouTube guidelines

    Anchors on RSBN have been playing conspiracy whack-a-mole, swatting down paranoid comments to which they themselves seem sympathetic.

  • 5,000 National Guard troops remain in DC amid QAnon frenzy that Trump will be inaugurated again this week

    QAnon followers believe that on 4 March, which was once the inauguration date of US presidents, Donald Trump will become president again

  • What happened to George Floyd, whose alleged killer goes on trial next week

    The trial is one of the biggest civil rights cases in a generation

  • Op-Ed: It's official. Mohammed bin Salman is responsible for Jamal Khashoggi's murder. Hold him accountable

    President Biden's failure to punish the Saudi crown prince defies justice and weakens the rule of law everywhere.

  • AP sources: Dolphins tell LB Van Noy he will be released

    Veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy is moving on after one season with the Miami Dolphins, and he's not happy about it. The Dolphins told Van Noy he will be released, two people familiar with the discussion confirmed to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Dolphins had not commented. In a statement, Van Noy said he was disappointed and surprised.

  • Global COVID-19 cases up for first time in seven weeks -WHO

    WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the rise in cases was "disappointing but not surprising" and urged countries not to relax measures to fight the disease.It was too early for countries to rely solely on vaccination programs and abandon other measures, he said.Adding, "If countries rely solely on vaccines, they are making a mistake. Basic public health measures remain the foundation of the response."