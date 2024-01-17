Democrat Kocher announces in 119th Legislative District

Jan. 17—PLYMOUTH — Megan Kocher, 24, has announced her candidacy for the Democratic nomination for state representative in the 119th Legislative District.

Kocher, is a native of the Nanticoke area and current resident of Plymouth Borough.

"This district is not just where I reside; it's where I've built my life — attended school, purchased my first home, and where my family calls home," Kocher said. "My roots run deep here, and I am fully committed to the success of the 119th. I am prepared to do whatever it takes and to go the extra mile to make a meaningful impact on the lives of my friends, family, neighbors, and everyone else in our community."

Kocher said her campaign centers around fostering unity and addressing shared concerns, including creating economic opportunities for working-class individuals, fortifying public education, supporting small businesses, and more.

She said her extensive professional experience, educational background, and strong commitment to her home district uniquely position her to understand and address the needs of the community.

The seat is currently held by Republican Rep. Alec Ryncavage of Plymouth, who was elected in 2022 and is expected to seek re-election.

A graduate of Wilkes University with bachelor's degrees in political science and history, Kocher is currently pursuing a master's degree in criminal justice.

Since 2018, she has been actively involved in Northeastern Pennsylvania elections, advocating for policies and officials prioritizing the success of average people and families.

"I believe in a future where our community thrives, and every resident has the opportunity to succeed," Kocher said. "If given the opportunity, I will leverage my education, commitment to service, and a genuine love for this district to create positive change."

