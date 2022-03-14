Fed nominee Raskin loses key Democrat, White House sticks with her

·2 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Sarah Bloom Raskin, President Joe Biden's nominee to be the top bank regulator at the Federal Reserve, on Monday lost the backing of a key senator from Biden's own party, and the White House said it was trying to line up bipartisan support to get her confirmed.

Raskin's "previous public statements have failed to satisfactorily address my concerns about the critical importance of financing an all-of-the-above energy policy to meet our nation’s critical energy needs," Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia said in a statement that dealt the latest blow to Raskin's nomination, already stalled by Republican opposition.

"I have come to the conclusion that I am unable to support her nomination to serve as a member of the Federal Reserve Board."

Raskin has proven to be the most contentious of Biden's slate of nominees to the central bank's board, which includes Jerome Powell for a second term as chair.

Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee reviewing the nominations have refused to appear for a vote on the slate, saying Raskin's past remarks indicate she would use the role to further a green energy policy that they fear could reduce fossil fuel companies' access to capital.

Manchin, a moderate Democrat from a Republican-leaning state that is also the country's second-biggest coal producer, has been a persistent roadblock for Biden administration initiatives in Congress.

The White House on Monday stuck by its nominee.

"Sarah Bloom Raskin is one of the most qualified people to have ever been nominated for the Federal Reserve Board of Governors," a White House official said. "We are working to line up the bipartisan support that she deserves, so that she can be confirmed by the Senate for this important position."

A spokesperson for Democrat Sherrod Brown, who chairs the Senate banking committee, said he is "working to move forward Ms. Bloom Raskin’s nomination with bipartisan support," noting that Raskin had previously won Republican support when the Senate confirmed her as a Fed governor and later in the No. 2 role at the Treasury Department.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Dan Burns and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Caitlin Webber, Chizu Nomiyama and Cynthia Osterman)

