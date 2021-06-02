Democrat Melanie Stansbury wins in New Mexico special election

Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) -Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas strolled past Spaniard Pedro Martinez 6-3 6-4 6-3 in a scrappy contest on Wednesday to reach the third round of the French Open. Tsitsipas, who reached the semi-finals in 2020, is considered one of the main contenders to challenge Rafa Nadal for the title at Roland Garros after the 22-year-old's triumph at the Monte-Carlo Masters and in Lyon in the lead-up to the claycourt Grand Slam. "I've had good weeks this year, I've had some good results, but, of course, I feel like there's always better," Tsitsipas, who improved his tour-leading wins tally in the season to 34, said in his on-court interview.