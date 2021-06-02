Democrat Melanie Stansbury wins in New Mexico special election
Democrat Melanie Stansbury won election to Congress for New Mexico on Tuesday with a campaign closely tied to initiatives of the Biden administration.
Democrat Melanie Stansbury defeated her Republican opponent Mark Moores in the special election to represent New Mexico's 1st congressional district, a House seat vacated when Deb Haaland was confirmed as President Biden's Interior secretary, per AP.Why it matters: Stansbury's victory Tuesday night will grow Democrats' thin majority in the House to nine seats.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Though Biden won the Democratic-leaning by 23
Despite attempts to label her "anti-police," Stansbury wins a special election for a congressional seat.
A major Southwestern metro region delivered a resounding victory to a Democratic congressional candidate who embraced the Biden administration's prescription's for economic recovery, as voters rebuffed Republican overtures across Albuquerque's heavily suburban and Latino political landscape. Tuesday’s special election vaulted 42-year-old Democrat Melanie Stansbury, a second-term state representative, into the congressional seat held previously by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. The election is a precursor to a handful of races to fill vacancies in Congress ahead of 2022 midterm elections.
Rep.-elect Melanie Stansbury's 24-point win Tuesday has Democrats feeling more optimistic about their fragile House majority.
Voters head to the polls on Tuesday for a special election in New Mexico's 1st congressional district. The seat was left vacant when Deb Haaland became secretary of the interior. The Associated Press Santa Fe correspondent Morgan Lee joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss why the race may be closer than people might think in the heavily Democratic district.
