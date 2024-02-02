Democrat Morgan announces run in 120th Legislative District

Feb. 2—EXETER — John Morgan, a Democrat from Exeter, has announced his candidacy in the 120th Legislative District of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

Morgan resides in Exeter with his wife, Michelle, and their two children — John and Jacob.

Morgan has served on Exeter Borough Council since 2010, where he serves as the Vice Chairman and EMA Director.

"Serving area residents for the past 13 years has been a true honor and has always been about making our community a great place to live, work, and raise a family," Morgan said. "I look forward to the chance of serving as state representative and further strengthening a region so many of us are proud to call home."

Morgan is a 1993 graduate of Wyoming Area High School and a graduate of Luzerne County Community College. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Marywood University.

Morgan is the Exeter Borough representative to the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority, where he serves as the second assistant secretary and the chairman of the Safety and Security Committee. He is also a member of the stormwater committee as well as the operations and infrastructure committee.

Morgan serves on the street department, the fire department, and the finance committee for Exeter Borough, and is Exeter Borough's alternate member of the Wyoming Area Regional Police Commission.

Morgan worked on the establishment of the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department, which combined the Exeter, West Pittston, Wyoming, West Wyoming, and Exeter Township Departments to better serve and protect local communities.

Morgan is an active member of the Wyoming Area Football Alumni Association and the Exeter Events Group.

Morgan said he will work to reduce the tax burden on area residents by improving state funding for schools. He said he will fight to increase funding for first responders, and he will prioritize infrastructure upgrades and job creation.

The Pennsylvania Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, April 23.

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.