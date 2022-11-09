Democrat Nadler Wins New York House Race

Alicia Diaz

(Bloomberg) -- House Democrat Jerrold Nadler won the race for New York’s 12th Congressional District, the Associated Press said, defeating Republican Mike Zumbluskas.

Nadler represented New York’s 10th Congressional District before New York changed its electoral map.

