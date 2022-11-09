Democrat Pappas Wins Re-Election in New Hampshire House Race
(Bloomberg) -- Democrat Chris Pappas won re-election to New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Sam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in Days
Sam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX Buckles
Elon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican Congress
Pappas defeated Republican Karoline Leavitt, who worked as an assistant press secretary in Donald Trump’s White House.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Seizing a Russian Superyacht Is Much More Complicated Than You Think
Credit Suisse Spinoff Asks If World Needs a New Investment Bank
Inflation-Focused Voters Defy Biden’s Bid to Change the Subject
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.