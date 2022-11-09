Democrat Pappas Wins Re-Election in New Hampshire House Race

Catherine Dodge

(Bloomberg) -- Democrat Chris Pappas won re-election to New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Pappas defeated Republican Karoline Leavitt, who worked as an assistant press secretary in Donald Trump’s White House.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories