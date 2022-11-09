Democrat Pritzker Re-Elected as Illinois Governor

(Bloomberg) -- Democrat incumbent J.B. Pritzker was re-elected for a second term as Illinois governor, the Associated Press said.

Pritzker, heir to the Hyatt Hotels fortune who largely self-funded his campaign, defeated Trump-backed Republican Darren Bailey.

