Democrat quotes 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' while criticizing Donald Trump at committee meeting

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., quoted one of the stars of “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” during a committee meeting Wednesday, using a now-viral moment from the reality show to criticize former President Donald Trump.

The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability this week debated a resolution to hold Hunter Biden in contempt for defying subpoenas. They approved the move 25-21, an official sanction that followed a dramatic and surprise appearance by the president's son on Capitol Hill.

Hunter Biden last year responded to a House subpoena for testimony about his overseas business deals by saying he would testify before lawmakers publicly, not behind closed doors. The subpoena came as part of the GOP-led impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

But the president’s son defied the subpoena last month, instead giving emotional remarks on Capitol Hill. And Hunter Biden on Wednesday again surprised lawmakers by appearing in Washington as they voted on contempt allegations against him.

During the debate, Garcia argued Republican lawmakers are trying to enact revenge after Trump was impeached twice during his term in office. He also accused foreign governments of “funneling money” through Trump’s businesses.

His comments came after House Democrats alleged in an extensive report earlier this month that Trump unconstitutionally profited from the presidency during his tenure in the White House, reaping millions of dollars for his business empire from foreign governments

“And what do we have as Democrats? We have receipts, proof, a timeline, screenshots,” Garcia told his fellow lawmakers Wednesday.

His remark mirrored comments made by Heather Gay, one of the stars of “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” during the show’s recent season finale. Gay during the episode said she too had “receipts, proof, timeline, screenshots” and other evidence about one of her fellow cast members.

Gay on X, formerly Twitter, shared a clip of Garcia’s reference, reposting it with clapping emojis.

And Andy Cohen, an executive producer of “The Real Housewives” franchise who has long played a major role in the shows, told viewers on his “Watch What Happens Live” show: “This is either a brilliant and stunning callback to the Salt Lake City housewives that has fully blown my mind, or he’s just angling for a 20% off coupon” to Gay’s cosmetic medical practice.

Contributing: Ken Tran, Bart Jansen

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Democratic lawmaker quotes 'RHOSLC' while criticizing Donald Trump