Democrat Raphael Warnock Wins Georgia Runoff, Putting Democrats in Striking Distance of Senate Control

Senate Georgia

Georgia Democratic senate candidate Raphael Warnock speaks during a campaign rally in Augusta, Ga., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. The Associated Press declared Warnock the winner of his Senate race early Jan. 6. Credit - Michael Holahan–The Augusta Chronicle/AP

Democrats moved within striking distance of taking control of the U.S. Senate early Wednesday, after Raphael Warnock was declared the winner in one of two contested Georgia Senate runoff races by the Associated Press and other news organizations.

As of Wednesday morning, with 99% of precincts reporting, Warnock is leading Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler by more than 54,000 votes.

The race between Republican Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff still remains too close to call—though Ossoff leads by about 17,000 votes out of more than 4.4 million cast.

Warnock, a pastor who spent 15 years leading a church where Martin Luther King Jr. used to preach, will be the first Black Senator from Georgia. He will also be the third Black Senator in a chamber lacking in diversity, joining Republican Tim Scott and Democrat Cory Booker. Kamala Harris, the only Black woman serving in the Senate, will move on to be Vice President later this month.

In an emotional speech Tuesday night, Warnock spoke about beating the pandemic with science, honoring essential workers and his family’s own journey. (Warnock’s late father was a pastor, veteran and small businessman and his mother previously picked cotton as a teenager.) “The 82-year-old hands that used to pick somebody else’s cotton went to the polls and picked her youngest son to be a United States Senator. So I come before you tonight as a man who knows that the improbable journey that led me to this place in this historic moment in America could only happen here,” Warnock said. “We were told that we couldn’t win this election but tonight we proved that with hope, hard work and the people by our side, anything is possible.

Story continues

Loeffler—who was appointed to the Senate to fill a vacancy one year ago—has so far refused to concede to Warnock, telling supporters on Tuesday, “This is a game of inches. We’re going to win this election.”

Loeffler has said that she will support the call from some Republicans to reject the certification of the Electoral college results Wednesday in an unprecedented move to circumvent the normal democratic process. When asked whether it was appropriate for Loeffler to travel to Washington to block Biden’s victory despite the projected election results, Warnock told CNN Wednesday that his opponent has “consistently put what she perceives to be her own short-term political interest over the concerns of ordinary people and the people of Georgia rose up and they rebuked that last night.”

“What is unfolding in the Senate today, in this moment, is a distraction. These senators know better,” he added.

Ossoff will need to win his race, as well, for President-elect Joe Biden to enter the White House Jan. 20 with his party in control of both chambers of Congress. An Ossoff win would split the upper chamber 50-50 but, as Vice President, Harris would be able to cast a tie-breaking vote. That would smooth the path for the incoming administration’s agenda on everything from cabinet appointments to national crises, like the coronavirus pandemic that continues to surge through the U.S.

The Democratic victory comes amid President Donald Trump’s ongoing refusal to accept the results of the November presidential election. Over the weekend, Trump called Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to ask him to “find” votes that would overturn the state’s presidential election results. In an audio recording of the call first reported by the Washington Post, Trump propagated unfounded claims that the presidential race’s results were in doubt, despite having been certified by the state’s top election officials, who are Republicans.

Following attacks by Trump on state officials like Gov. Brian Kemp and Raffensperger, some members of his party worried this would depress their turnout, dissuading voters from casting a ballot if they incorrectly believed it wouldn’t be counted. Trump continued to cast doubt—without evidence—as the results of the runoff came in.

Trump also made unfounded remarks Wednesday morning that 50,000 ballots just happened to be found—insinuating fraud—in Georgia’s January election. Georgia’s voting system implementation manager Gabriel Sterling, who told TIME last month he was playing a game of “whack-a-mole” with the President’s various baseless election claims, again pushed back against the latest of Trump’s accusations. He said the President’s “actions and their statements discouraged voting by Republican voters, which has ended up hurting both of our incumbent senators.”

Sterling also said the high turnout numbers for the Senate races are “unheard of” and that the “impressive feat” of getting 100,000 people who did not vote in the November election to show up in January was likely because of an increase in Democrat voters. “That is a testament of the hard work that was done,” Sterling said during a press conference on Wednesday. “While Republicans were busy attacking the governor and my boss, the Democrats were out there knocking on doors and getting people to turn out the vote.”

Warnock’s win helps solidify the status of Georgia, once reliably red, as a new battleground state. Biden won Georgia by less than 12,000 votes, in no small part to Democrats’ years-long organizing efforts to bring new voters to the polls.

We did our part. — LaTosha Brown (@MsLaToshaBrown) January 6, 2021

Black organizers were key to the victory. “We did our part,” tweeted LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter, a grassroots, progressive organization focused on increasing Black voter engagement, as results came in. Its efforts included a “Let’s Do It Again” bus tour intended to reach Black voters throughout the state in the lead-up to the runoffs. As results came in, the Cook Political Report reported Black voter turnout was high.

“We are going to continue to see a diversification of the state of Georgia,” Stacey Abrams, who ran a close 2018 race for Georgia governor and founded voting rights organization Fair Fight, told MSNBC. She credited organizers working with minority voters. “What that will signal is that any party that wants to be competitive in this state is going to have to reckon with what it means to address the issues of healthcare, of jobs, and of justice.”

For now, Warnock’s immediate plans will remain unchanged. He told CNN Wednesday that he intends to “return to (his) pulpit and preach on Sunday morning.”

“The last thing I want to do is become disconnected from the community and just spend all of my time talking to politicians,” Warnock said.

The day before the runoffs, Loeffler announced she would object to certifying the results of the Electoral College in Congress on Wednesday. Perdue, whose first term has technically ended and whose campaign announced on Dec. 31 that he would quarantine after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, is urging his colleagues to object on Wednesday. Both Republican candidates ran as Trump supporters.

If Ossoff does prevail, Biden still won’t have much wiggle room given how narrowly Democrats will control the Senate and House, and would preside over a bitterly divided electorate. But he would be able to circumvent many of the concessions that would almost certainly be forced if Mitch McConnell retained his title as Senate Majority Leader. Recently, for example, McConnell stood in the way of $2,000 stimulus checks to aid Americans suffering from economic hardship during the pandemic, even as Republican President Donald Trump expressed support.

“The power is literally in your hands. Unlike any time in my career, one state, one state can chart the course not just for the next four years but for the next generation,” Biden said on Monday, when he appeared at a rally in the state. “By electing Jon and the Reverend, you can make an immediate difference in your own lives.”