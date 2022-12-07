Democrat Raphael Warnock has won reelection against Republican Herschel Walker in Georgia
Democrat Raphael Warnock won reelection against Republican Herschel Walker in Georgia. This gives Democrats 51 seats in the Senate.
Democrat Raphael Warnock won reelection against Republican Herschel Walker in Georgia. This gives Democrats 51 seats in the Senate.
STORY: Democrat Raphael Warnock is the winner of Georgia’s Tuesday runoff, strengthening his party's razor-thin majority in the U.S. Senate. Warnock’s projected victory over his challenger, Republican Hershel Walker – was a narrow one. According to Edison Research, he led Walker just 50.8 to 49.2 percent with 99% votes counted early Wednesday. "It is my honor to utter the four most powerful words ever spoken in a democracy: the people have spoken.” The win moves Georgia beyond a state that flipped blue to Democrats as something of a surprise in 2020 and cements it as a battleground state sure to play a big role in the 2024 presidential elections. Republican Walker was backed by former president Donald Trump, and his defeat is a setback for Trump as he seeks the GOP nomination to make a run at the White House “There’s no excuses in life. I'm not going to make any excuses now, because we put up one heck of a fight.” Walker’s campaign was dogged by repeated gaffes. He ran as a vocal opponent of abortion, while reports emerged that he paid for multiple former girlfriends to have abortions, allegations that he denied. As news of Warnock’s victory broke, a diverse group of supporters young and old broke into applause and dance – a reflection of the coalition that came together to support him. Democrats are now on track for a 51-seat majority in the 100-seat Senate. With an extra vote to spare, the party may not always need to court centrist senators like Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema while pursuing President Joe Biden’s agenda for the next two years.
U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock beat Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election that fortified Democrats' Senate majority and handed the Republican Party another bitter loss to cap a disappointing midterm election season. Walker's loss won't mute the building criticism in Republican circles that former President Donald Trump cost the party dearly in the midterm elections by backing unelectable candidates.
Matthew Albert, who has an extensive criminal record, was sentenced to 7 to 30 years prison for sexually abusing a teen girl in 2019.
In 2022, the story of book publishing was often the industry itself. Penguin Random House's attempt to purchase Simon & Schuster ended up in a Washington, D.C. courtroom, as the Department of Justice prevailed after a three week antitrust trial last summer that also served as an extensive, often unflattering probe into how the business operates. In November, some 250 HarperCollins union employees went on strike, their calls for improved wages and benefits and greater workplace diversity amplifying an industry-wide discussion over the historically low pay for entry- and mid-level workers.
With Panthers planning to waive QB Baker Mayfield, speculation leads to him joining 49ers after Garoppolo's injury. But other teams may be in the mix.
The 2022 ceremony honors Shania Twain, Lizzo, Ryan Reynolds and more
A Cherokee County jury reached the guilty verdict for Lionel Joseph Dely on Oct. 21, according to the district attorney’s office.
A 1,300-year-old gold and gemstone necklace found on the site of a new housing development marks the grave of a powerful woman who may have been an early Christian religious leader in Britain, archaeologists said Tuesday. Experts say the necklace, uncovered with other items near Northampton in central England, is part of the most significant early medieval burial of a woman ever found in the U.K. The items are “a definite statement of wealth as well as Christian faith,” said Lyn Blackmore, a senior finds specialist at Museum of London Archaeology, which made the discovery.
"It is clearly saying high short term interest rates are going to cause a recession in the next 12 months," said DataTrek's Nicholas Colas.
But its plan for a ramp up in production hinges on Congress.
The Christmas holiday came early for dozens of students in the Charlotte area this week courtesy of one Carolina Panthers player.
In an exclusive conversation with E! News, Emily in Paris star Kate Walsh said the upcoming third season of the Netflix series is "the best season yet" and teased major drama for her character.
San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu said Tuesday that he will look into the loss of Twitter janitors’ jobs, which appears to be in violation of San Francisco law. The contractor that employed them is set to be replaced by another contractor that Twitter would not disclose to the union, according to Olga Miranda, president of the union local. Twitter then moved up the janitors’ last day on the job to Monday, she said.
2022 was supposed to be the year of Republicans. Now, the GOP will take solace in its slim House majority and wait for better days.
The Carolina Panthers will hit to the road in Week 14 to face off against the Seattle Seahawks. Coming off a bye, the Panthers are hoping to start a winning streak.
Mexico’s troubled Maya Train tourist project will now include a 45-mile (72 kilometer) stretch of elevated trackway through the jungle, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday. López Obrador has changed his mind a number of times on his pet project, which is intended to ferry tourists around the Yucatan peninsula. The project was initially supposed to run on an elevated line over the coastal highway, where most hotels are.
The exchange will also offer additional trading fee discounts to customers who pay their trading fees with BNB tokens.
Carey Price has come under fire after he pledged his support to the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights as the Liberal government attempts to pass Bill C-21.
Ryan Reynolds shared a very rare look at one way he and his wife Blake Lively celebrated the holiday season—by meeting Mr. and Mrs. Claus—and along with it, gave fans a glimpse at how Lively is dressing late into her pregnancy.
‘Heinz shares rocketed on this news’