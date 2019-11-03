Democrat or Republican, Americans are Angry, Frustrated and Overwhelmed

As the country looks ahead to President Donald Trump’s possible impeachment proceedings, as social scientists, we anticipate that not only will the Americans’ opinions be polarized, but so will their emotions.

Based on our research, we believe that impeachment stories will likely feel increasingly more personal, passionate and irritating to people as the proceedings unfold. For some, this will draw them in, while others will likely turn off from the news.

During Trump’s first 10 months in office, we conducted 71 interviews in the greater metropolitan areas of Chicago, Miami and Philadelphia, seeking to understand media consumption habits.

Participants in our study, published on Sept. 25, 2019 were a cross-section of Americans, diverse in terms of age, gender, race, ethnicity, ideological orientation and occupation.

In talking to these Americans, we were immediately struck by their emotional reactions to stories about Trump. There is scarce literature that explores the emotional dimension of reading the news. Our study indicated that voters on both sides of the aisle felt “inundated” by three particular emotions: anger, frustration and an overall feeling of being overwhelmed.

The people we interviewed told us that this heightened emotional experience rose during the 2016 campaign and its aftermath, affecting their media habits in different ways.

For instance, Fiona, a 50-year-old librarian, said, “I find that after Trump was elected, it is harder to read the news, for me.”

Same Emotions, Different Reasons

While the feelings were shared across interviewees, the causes of these emotions split down party lines.

While liberals were usually upset about Trump’s statements and policies, conservatives experienced similar emotions about how negatively the mainstream media covered news related to the president.

For example, an 80-year-old Democrat who is a community organizer said that his most recent news consumption was focused on “that two-week juvenile that we have for president.” He added: “Sometimes I just get so disgusted with [the news] that I don’t even want to know much more about it.”

Meanwhile, a 51-year-old Republican homemaker said she was upset at the media.

