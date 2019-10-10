Democrat running against Mitch McConnell raises $10.7 million in third quarter

WASHINGTON – Democrat Amy McGrath, who is challenging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for his seat in Kentucky in 2020 raised $10.7 million in the first three months of her campaign.

McGrath started her run against McConnell, who has represented the Bluegrass State on Capitol Hill since 1985, in July.

She raised $2.5 million the first day, and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee told USA TODAY’s affiliate paper the Louisville Courier-Journal at the time that that number stood as the most ever raised in the first day of a campaign for U.S. Senate.

Her campaign stated Thursday that they received 299,000 contributions with the average contribution size being just $36, and they received donations from all 120 counties, which totaled to reach almost $11 million.

I’m humbled by all of the support we’ve received during our first quarter. We raised $10.7 million with an average contribution of just $36.



Here’s the best part: We’ve got all of Kentucky on this team, with donors from every one of our 120 counties. Thank you so much. pic.twitter.com/t6BxN9wFX2



— Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) October 10, 2019

McGrath, a former Marine fighter pilot, unsuccessfully ran for Kentucky's 6th Congressional District in 2018, but nearly flipped a staunchly red district blue.

More: 5 things to know about Amy McGrath vs. Mitch McConnell in the 2020 Kentucky Senate race

McConnell is the most unpopular Senator in the country, according to the survey research company Morning Consult. And in his home state, he has a net unfavorability rating of 50%.

However, the Senate Majority Leader has been one of President Donald Trump's fiercest defenders. Trump seized Kentucky in 2016 by nearly 30 points. They have worked closely together on a number of issues, including working to leave a conservative legacy with the federal bench.

McGrath has raised more money in this Senate race than a number of current Senators have raised for in third-quarter fundraising for their presidential bids. These include New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, who raised just over $6 million, and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who brought in $4.8 million, according to media reports.

McConnell has not yet released how much he has raised yet, but candidates are required to disclose their third-quarter fundraising numbers to the Federal Election Commission by Oct. 15.

McGrath told the Journal in July that, "A lot of Kentuckians voted for Donald Trump because he wasn't part of that political establishment on either side. For me, I'm a Democrat. My husband's a Republican. I was an independent for 12 years; it's been about my country."

During the 2018 election, McGrath emphasized the need to protect pieces of the Affordable Care Act, acknowledged the impacts of climate change and called for restoring respect in American leadership. She has bemoaned that some of the Democratic presidential candidates have crawled too far to the left, saying she opposes taking away private health insurance as part of a "Medicare for all" plan or subsidizing health insurance "for illegal immigrants.".

Mark Nickolas, McGrath’s campaign manager said Thursday, “Mitch McConnell has never faced an opponent like Amy McGrath. Not only does a new independent poll show the race tied, but more than a quarter-million grassroots donations – from all 120 Kentucky counties – have provided us a record-shattering first quarter of nearly $11 million to take down McConnell and his self-serving special interest allies. Change is coming.”

Contributing: Phillip M. Bailey, Louisville Courier Journal

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Amy McGrath raises $10.7 million in race against Mitch McConnell