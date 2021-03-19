Democrat running for VA governor reacts to racist attack by GOP candidate

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jessica Floyd
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

EXCLUSIVE: Virginia State Senator Jennifer McClellan dismisses Amanda Chase’s comments about her role in the legislative Black caucus as ‘rooted in white supremacy’

In an exclusive interview with theGrio, Virginia State Senator Jennifer McClellan is speaking out after becoming the subject of a racist attack on the Virginia gubernatorial campaign trail this week.

“It is typical of those who seek to use hatred and fear to gain power, rooted in white supremacy,” McClellan told theGrio. “It’s the same old playbook, and Virginians are tired of it.”

Virginia gubernatorial candidates Jennifer McClellan and Amanda Chase
Virginia gubernatorial candidates Jennifer McClellan (left) and Amanda Chase (right) (Photo: Jennifer McClellan for Governor/AP)

Read More: Virginia lawmakers vote to legalize marijuana in 2024

Amanda Chase, a Republican running for Virginia governor who considers herself “Trump in heels,” lived up to this comparison at a campaign event on Monday.

At the event, Chase asserted that McClellan would not “be a governor that supports everyone” because of her leadership in the commonwealth’s legislature’s Black caucus.

Soon after the comments were made, a liberal super political action committee, American Bridge 21st Century, circulated a video of Chase making the remarks.

“I support equal rights and not special rights,” said Chase. “Senator McClellan, she is the vice chairman of the legislative Black caucus … we need to stop discriminating against people because of the color of their skin … we need to celebrate diversity but we need to be inclusive.”

Both Chase and McClellan have served alongside each other in the commonwealth’s legislature. Additionally, Chase has been censured for prior comments that resemble those made on Monday. The Virginia Senate concluded that Chase had a “pattern of unacceptable conduct.”

McClellan is one of five Democrats seeking the party’s nomination — former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, former state Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, Del. Lee Carter and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax. Among them, she is one of two Black women in line to become the first Black woman governor in the United States.

Read More: Virginia Supreme Court to hear appeals over removing Robert E. Lee statue

According to McClellan, Chase took aim at her because she fears facing the state senator in a general election. McClellan believes Chase views her as the most likely to advance as the Democrat’s candidate.

“I’ve got support all over Virginia,“ McClellan asserted. “My endorsements show that, my donors show that.”

McClellan said her track record in the state senate demonstrates she’s fit to lead the commonwealth.

Jennifer McClellan
Democratic candidate for Virginia governor, Jennifer McClellan. (Photo: Jennifer McClellan for Governor)

In response to Chase’s bigoted comments, McClellan has doubled down on her plans to serve all Virginians.

Right now, nearly every elected official and candidate for public office is being evaluated on their ability to facilitate racial equity and healing. Following up on the current focus on race in the United States, theGrio asked McClellan what she plans to do to promote equity in Virginia.

“I’m doing the work to address inequity that affects all communities,” McClellan said. “I will do as governor what I have always done as a person and as a legislator, and that is tell a complete and accurate and true history of our commonwealth.”

McClellan firmly contends that while she defends her record for working on behalf of all Virginians, she’s focused on continuing to balance her work in the legislature and on the campaign trail.

“I am a Black woman on the ground, doing the work in the legislature for 15 years and in the community for 30,” McClellan offered.

Amanda Chase’s campaign did not immediately respond to theGrio’s request for comment.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Democrat running for VA governor reacts to racist attack by GOP candidate appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter Suspends GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Again

    Twitter has suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Friday, marking the second time the Republican lawmaker from Georgia has been suspended by the platform since the start of 2021. A rep for Twitter did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on why Greene’s account was suspended. Greene’s campaign told CNBC on Friday morning her account was suspended “without explanation,” and a screenshot shared with The Gateway Pundit didn’t offer any insight, either, beyond saying the account had “violated the Twitter Rules.” Greene’s suspension will last 12 hours, lifting at around lunchtime on Friday. Greene’s Twitter suspension comes as 72 Democrats are co-sponsoring Rep. Jimmy Gomez’s (D-CA) resolution to remove her from Congress. The resolution, introduced Friday, stems from her past support for injuring Democratic lawmakers; CNN reported in January Greene’s Facebook page had liked a comment in 2019 that said a “bullet to the head would be quicker” to remove Nancy Pelosi from office. Gomez on Friday said he took “no joy in introducing” his resolution, “but any member who incites political violence and threatens our lives must be expelled. And I’ll do everything I can in my power to protect our democracy and keep all my colleagues safe.” “There is nothing more threatening to Democrats than strong Republican Women!” Greene said in a statement on Friday, per The Hill. “Democrats are trying [to] overturn the will of the People who voted for both myself and Congresswoman Miller-Meeks. House Democrats have declared war on House Republican Women!” Greene was previously suspended by Twitter in January, after posting conspiracy theories about the Senate runoff elections held in her state. At the time, Twitter said Greene violated the company’s “civic integrity policy,” which says Twitter cannot be used “for the purpose of manipulating or interfering in elections or other civic processes. This includes posting or sharing content that may suppress participation or mislead people about when, where or how to participate in a civic process.” Read original story Twitter Suspends GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Again At TheWrap

  • NY prosecutors interview Cohen an 8th time in Trump inquiry

    Donald Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, was interviewed on Friday for an eighth time by New York prosecutors investigating the former president's finances. Cohen met with investigators at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office amid a swirl of new activity in the the criminal inquiry, including fresh subpoenas and face-to-face meetings with key witnesses. The investigation includes an examination of whether Trump or his businesses lied about the value of assets to gain favorable loan terms and tax benefits.

  • Barack Obama on Talking With Malia and Sasha About Toxic Masculinity

    In an exclusive clip from "Renegades: Born in the USA," the former president talks about our culture's narrow definition of manhood.

  • What the U.S. Must Do to Beat China

    The United States’ Cold War with China will determine the course of the next century. To sweep Chinese Communism into the ash heap of history, we must wage an economic long war through targeted decoupling and rigorous economic competition. Last month, I released a report detailing exactly how to achieve this objective. For three decades, Washington and Wall Street integrated our economy with China’s. Meanwhile, the Chinese Communist Party perpetrated a devastating trade war against our nation. Through systemic cheating, theft, and espionage, China destroyed millions of American jobs and gained a dominant position in the manufacture of advanced technology and essential supplies. Our economies are now dangerously entwined, and the United States continues to fuel the growth of our greatest adversary. This must end. The United States must decouple our economy from China’s where we are vulnerable, retaliate against Chinese abuses, and rebuild America’s economic might, especially in essential supplies and high-tech manufacturing. The CCP uses America’s preferential trade treatment to wage a campaign of economic aggression. To confront this threat, the United States should rescind Permanent Normal Trade Relations (PNTR) with China. Ending PNTR would require Congress and the president to review China’s Most Favored Nation (MFN) status annually. This would allow the U.S. government to restrict China’s access to the U.S. market on an annual basis, should it continue its assault on our companies and workers. A criminal regime that steals hundreds of billions of dollars of intellectual property a year, manipulates its currency, and dumps subsidized products worldwide does not deserve the certainty of preferential trade treatment. Next, we ought to sever China’s information pipeline for stolen intellectual property from American colleges and universities. China commits up to 80 percent of international intellectual-property theft and is the subject of nearly half of all FBI counterintelligence cases for economic espionage. Much of this malign activity occurs on American campuses and in American labs and research institutions. Yet in 2018–19, approximately 370,000 Chinese students were allowed to study in the United States — half of whom were enrolled in STEM courses. Chinese citizens still study at prestigious research institutions, American researchers participate in Chinese talent-recruitment programs, and CCP-aligned firms bankroll colleges, universities, and professors. This open access is unwise and ought to be restricted. The U.S. government should bar Chinese nationals from studying in STEM fields at the graduate or post-graduate level, prohibit Chinese funding of U.S. universities and research institutions, and end America’s satellite university system in China. This will minimize further theft and end the ridiculous and dangerous practice of welcoming Chinese military researchers into our nation’s most advanced laboratories. We must also terminate our reliance on China for essential supplies such as rare-earth elements, pharmaceuticals, and personal-protective equipment (PPE). China supplies 80 percent of America’s rare-earth imports — which are essential for high-tech manufacturing — and processes 85 percent of the world’s supply of rare-earth elements. China has used its leverage on rare-earth elements to extort concessions out of Japan and is now looking to curb rare-earth exports required for U.S. manufacturing of the F-35. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, China placed similar export curbs on pharmaceutical products and PPE. This strategic weakness must be quickly eliminated, and the production of essential products ought to be re-shored through Buy American requirements, tax incentives, and large-scale stockpiling. U.S. investment has subsidized the rise of China for 30 years. While we currently screen inbound investment from China, we lack a similar process for outbound U.S. capital. We should implement a strenuous review process to prevent U.S. investment in Chinese strategic industries and should prevent U.S. companies from using third parties to funnel money into China. Similarly, expansive export controls should be placed on advanced U.S. artificial intelligence, 5G telecommunications technology, and semi-conductors bound for China. Export controls would prevent China from pioneering and dominating these critical technologies of the future. The technology of tomorrow cannot be stamped with the words “Made in China.” These actions and others, detailed in my report, would successfully decouple the U.S. and Chinese economies in a targeted fashion. China is not like the Soviet Union — its power primarily emanates from its economic might and financial exploitation, not the extent of its nuclear arsenal or size of its tank divisions. This Evil Empire relies on our generosity, openness, and naïveté — and may crumble without it.

  • Who gets to decide what is racism, hate? Atlanta shootings renew debate over white violence, privilege

    For many, the Atlanta-area killings of mostly Asian women were clear acts of racism– and yet authorities hesitated to make that connection.

  • Man ID’d as former Special Forces soldier is charged with assaulting police during Capitol riot

    Jeffrey McKellop, now a military contractor, is accused of spearing an officer in the face with a flagpole on Jan. 6.

  • Bush calls for path for citizenship for undocumented immigrants

    The former president spoke at SXSW as the Democrat-controlled House passed two bills that would legalize subsets of the estimated 11 million immigrants living in the U.S. without legal permission.

  • Manslaughter conviction of ex-Oklahoma officer overturned

    The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday overturned the manslaughter conviction and 15-year prison sentence of a former Oklahoma police officer based on a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that much of eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation. Former Tulsa officer Shannon James Kepler, 60, is a member of Creek Nation who was convicted of killing his daughter’s boyfriend in Tulsa on land within the historic reservation of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.

  • Colbert Shows How Trump's Racist Lies Led To Spa Shootings In Damning Supercut

    "The Late Show" host called the former president "a hateful man who left a stain" on the nation.

  • Detroit Red Wings lose Jonathan Bernier but Robby Fabbri hat trick gives them win streak

    Jonathan Bernier left Thursday late in the second after appearing to injure his leg. The Detroit Red Wings held on to beat the Dallas Stars, 3-2.

  • German archbishop offers to resign after abuse criticism

    The archbishop of Hamburg has offered his resignation to Pope Francis after being faulted in a report on church officials’ handling of sexual abuse allegations in his former diocese of Cologne. Archbishop Stefan Hesse issued a statement Thursday saying he was offering to resign “to prevent damage to the office of the archbishop and to the Hamburg archdiocese.” German news agency dpa said Hesse also asked to be relieved of his duties with immediate effect.

  • Former Presidential Chef Reveals Laura Bush's Fave Dessert And Funniest Moments With The First Lady

    Bill Yosses was the personal executive pastry chef to President George W. Bush, First Lady Laura Bush, President Barack Obama, and First Lady Michelle Obama—the highest office an American can serve. In this limited series, Chef Yosses will walk you through the family’s favorite desserts while sharing exclusive stories and intimate memories. For our first episode, we give to you: the one and only First Lady Mrs. Laura Bush and her favorite southern coconut layered cake.

  • German archbishop offers to resign after Church abuse cover-up report

    The Archbishop of Hamburg offered to step down on Thursday after a report named him among several senior officials in Germany's Catholic Church to have breached their duty in handling sexual abuse cases over decades. In an 800-page report into the handling of abuse cases in the archdiocese of Cologne between 1975 and 2018, criminal lawyer Bjoern Gercke said he had found more than 200 abusers and more than 300 victims, mostly under the age of 14. The team of lawyers who carried out the report said there were 75 cases in which church officials had failed to carry out their duty although it cleared the Archbishop of Cologne who had commissioned the investigation.

  • #NotNCAAProperty protest could put NCAA Tournament games in jeopardy as players say they might sit out or force delays

    College basketball players are protesting against the NCAA's practices that forbid them from making money and could even sit out a March Madness game.

  • Red Dead Redemption 2: Red Dead Online: The Outlaw Pass No. 5 Trailer

    Red Dead Redemption 2 is an epic tale of life in America’s unforgiving heartland. The game's vast and atmospheric world will also provide the foundation for a brand new online multiplayer experience.

  • Britney Spears bids again to permanently get dad out of her personal affairs

    Lawyers for Britney Spears will again ask a Los Angeles court next month to make official the replacement of her father as her conservator in a long-running battle over control of her personal and financial affairs. Her lawyer, Samuel Ingham, told a court hearing on Wednesday that he would ask that Jodi Montgomery, who in 2019 was appointed temporary conservator of the singer's personal affairs, be made permanent. Britney Spears, now 39, has made clear through her lawyer in the past year that she no longer wants her father involved in her affairs.

  • Review: Kiss star man Paul Stanley shows a whole lotta soul

    The love guns have all been unloaded and securely holstered, and Detroit is soul city, not rock city this time out as Paul Stanley, ringleader of the four-ring circus known as Kiss, pays homage to classic soul on a new solo album. It may surprise, if not shock, many Kiss fans.

  • NCAA tournament: Michigan State-UCLA matchup gives First Four heavyweight flair

    No, this isn't vintage UCLA and Michigan State. But it's a welcome sight for thirsty college basketball fans.

  • The Truth About Only Children (From An Only Child)

    If you’re an only child then you’ve probably heard at least two of these inquiries or statements as you grew from a child into adulthood.

  • Could Americans Get a Fourth Stimulus Check After the Latest $1,400 Payment?

    Before President Joe Biden was inaugurated, he promised Americans they'd receive a third coronavirus stimulus check. For those hoping for ongoing stimulus payments, talk of additional relief could raise hopes of a fourth stimulus check. California Rep. Ro Khanna is one of the leading voices arguing for additional stimulus funds.