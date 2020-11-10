Democrat Schumer: Republicans have no legal case in challenging U.S. presidential election

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday Republicans have no legal case in challenging the results of the U.S. presidential election that was called for Democrat Joe Biden over the weekend.

"So many Republicans today seem to be backing the president on his lawsuit," Schumer told reporters. "This is not one state where there's a 597 vote difference. These are many states where there are tens of thousands of votes (difference), and the Republicans have no legal case. They are politically distraught. But that's not going to create any, any success for them in the courts."





