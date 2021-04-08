Democrat Sen. Manchin opposes reconciliation and backs filibuster

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, a pivotal vote in the evenly divided Senate, said on Wednesday he was opposed to a process called reconciliation that makes it easier to pass bills without Republican support, a potential blow to President Joe Biden's chances of passing a huge infrastructure measure.

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, a pivotal vote in the evenly divided Senate, said on Wednesday he was opposed to a process called reconciliation that makes it easier to pass bills without Republican support, a potential blow to President Joe Biden's chances of passing a huge infrastructure measure. Manchin also said he would not support any step to weaken the ability of Republicans to mount filibusters to block legislation. "I simply do not believe budget reconciliation should replace regular order in the Senate," Manchin said in an opinion piece in the Washington Post.

    Congressional Democrats trying to advance President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan were left wondering on Thursday whether one of their own, Senator Joe Manchin, might revolt if the party tries to act without Republican buy-in. The West Virginia senator, in a column published by the Washington Post, said lawmakers should be "alarmed" at the possibility that Senate Democrats could use a maneuver called "reconciliation" to pass the package with only Democratic votes, as they did last month with a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. Biden's Democrats hold half the 100-seat Senate, claiming a majority thanks only to Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote.

    It will be hard to "restore bipartisan faith" in elections with Trump out to destroy it.

    Stephen Miller, former senior adviser to President Trump, is launching an organization to mount legal challenges to various Biden administration initiatives, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. Miller said the group, dubbed America First Legal, will model its strategy on organizations such as the American Civil Liberties Union that fought Trump administration policies in court. When the Trump administration pursued new policies, “we wouldn’t get just one lawsuit in one court, we’d get six lawsuits in six courts,” Miller told the Journal. “It was an extraordinarily effective tactic, and there’s no counterpoint to that on our side.” Miller added, “that the most important thing we could do as people who philosophically believe in traditional values, conservative values…was to develop and launch a conservative answer to the ACLU.” Miller indicated that America First Legal’s mission would be to “find the weakest points and legally attack them relentlessly and as often—and everywhere—that we possibly can.” The group plans to utilize former Trump administration lawyers as well as Republican state attorneys general. While the precise budget of the group is unclear, Miller said it had raised “a tidy sum of money.” The Trump administration faced numerous legal challenges to implementation of its policies, notably in opposition to the funding and construction of a wall along the southern border. The ACLU sued the administration 413 times over various issues, and then-California attorney general Xavier Becerra alone sued at least 100 times. Miller was considered the architect of immigration restrictions enacted by the administration.

    The Senate rules maven said unexpectedly that Democrats could use the procedural equivalent of a quadruple jump in Olympic ice skating to steamroll a massive infrastructure bill into law with only Democratic votes. Then West Virginia’s Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from the second Trumpiest state in the country, said he wasn’t signing onto the plan as President Joe Biden introduced because it goes too far in hiking the corporate tax rate. Inaction, Biden said yesterday, wasn’t an option.

    Garrett Haake breaks down Joe Manchin's latest op-ed, says it concluded the process of him walking back his comments on filibuster reform.

    Tending a thrift store that displays a faded Trump flag in a nearly all-white Alabama county with a long history of going against the grain, Dwight Owensby is among the area's many skeptics of the COVID-19 vaccine. Owensby, 77, said he doesn't often watch TV news or read the local paper, and he doesn't spend much time talking about the pandemic with others — it's just not a big topic in this rural, heavily forested part of the state. Businesses are open and relatively few people wear masks, even though Alabama’s rule requiring them to be worn in public wasn't scheduled to end until Friday.

    Former Trump White House senior adviser Stephen Miller has formed a new legal group to challenge the Biden administration's policies through lawsuits, Politico first reported.Why it matters: Miller told the Wall Street Journal Wednesday that any Biden policy that the group, America First Legal, "believes to be illegal" would be "fair game" for litigation, setting up an expansive battlefield for trying to maintain Trump-era policies.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: America Legal First will work with state attorneys general and Republican lawyers around the country to file and assist with conservative lawsuits against Biden policies, per the WSJ.Details: Other alumni from the Trump administration are also on board. The group's board of directors includes former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former acting U.S. attorney general Matthew Whitaker.Trump has given his enthusiastic blessing to the venture. In a statement released Wednesday, he praised Miller as a "fearless, principled fighter.""As we know, the Radical Left has been relentless in waging their battles in court," the former president said."Conservatives and America First supporters badly need to catch up and turn the tables, which is why I applaud Stephen and Mark Meadows for rushing to fill this critical void."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

    Here's a look at USA TODAY's latest NFL mock draft first-round projections. Gators TE Kyle Pitts is listed at No. 4 overall, going to the Atlanta Falcons. Gators WR Toney Kadarius didn't make it in the first-round projections

    Mets reliever Dellin Betances was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right shoulder impingement. New York selected right-hander Trevor Hildenberger to the major league roster and added him to a bullpen that struggled during the first three games of the season in Philadelphia. The 30-year-old Hildenberger pitched for Minnesota from 2017-19, going 9-11 with a 5.35 ERA in 132 relief outings, but hasn't appeared in the majors since.

    The 49ers have signed QB Nate Sudfeld to a 1-year deal. In his career since 2016, Sudfeld has completed 25 of 37 passes for 188 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT. The 49ers plan to keep Jimmy Garoppolo, but after trading up to No. 3, they're expected to select a QB

    The first step in updating this contemporary Long Island house? Letting go.

    "As more and more people get vaccinated, it's going to get safer for all sorts of places to open up again," Trevor Noah said on Tuesday's Daily Show. "But the question is, how will businesses know which of their customers have actually been vaccinated?" One idea is gaining traction and making talking heads explode. "Yes, welcome to the world of 'vaccine passports,' which I think are a great and simple way to show that you're immune from corona," Noah said. "I mean, I've just been going around yelling that I've been shot, and you'd think people would relax knowing that I've been vaccinated, but they always seem to freak out. People are weird." Vaccine passports "can help give businesses peace of mind," Noah said. "American businesses want to know that the customers legally carrying assault rifles into their store aren't going to sneeze on anyone." Carrying around proof of vaccination "may sound like a novel idea, but it's really nothing new," he added. "People already have to prove that they've been vaccinated for a ton of reasons," but "just like most things in America, vaccine passports aren't without controversy. In fact, Republican governors in Texas and Florida have already banned businesses in their state from requiring one. And the very idea of vaccine passports has Fox News so freaked out, they've started standing up for the undocumented." Noah showed some Fox News clips and tried to inject some calming humor. "First of all, this is not 'the end of human liberty in the West' — that happened in 2001, when they shut down Napster," he joked. "And look, they can say that this is Nazi Germany, but nobody's forcing you to get a vaccine passport. Like, if you don't want one, don't get one. You'll just have to pay a coyote to sneak you into Dunkin Donuts." "Just because Fox News is being dramatic doesn't mean that there aren't some legitimate concerns around a vaccine passport — especially if that passport ends up being a smartphone app," Noah noted. "Not everybody has a smartphone ... but paper vaccine passports could have all kinds of issues, too. They can be forged, they can get lost, a girl could trick you into writing your phone number on it, and now she's vaccinated." Watch his suggested solutions below. More stories from theweek.comAmerica's bipolar summerBiden's unlikely alliesJohn Boehner recalls Trump berating a staffer as an 'idiot' and shouting at him to 'f---ing listen!'

    In an episode of The Talk, back in March, Sharon Osbourne took it upon herself to publicly support her friend Piers Morgan amid his exit from Good Morning Britain when he said he didn’t believe Meghan Markle was actually suicidal or that she had experienced racial abuse during her time as a royal member. When […]

  • Kemp Seizes on Georgia Voting Law to Try to Win Back Trump and His Base

    Three years ago, Brian Kemp was elected governor when Republicans embraced his nearly decade-long quest to restrict voting access in Georgia. Now he has tied his reelection hopes to making voting in the state even harder. After infuriating former President Donald Trump by resisting his demands to overturn the state’s election results, Kemp became an outcast in his own party. He spent weeks fending off a daily barrage of attacks from right-wing media, fellow Republican lawmakers and party officials, and Trump vowed to retaliate by sending a hard-right loyalist to oppose him in the primary next year. But the sweeping new voting bill Kemp signed two weeks ago has provided a lifeline to the embattled governor to rebuild his standing among the party’s base. The bill severely curtails the ability to vote in Georgia, particularly for people of color. Kemp has seized on it as a political opportunity, defending the law as one that expands voting access, condemning those who criticize it and conflating the criticism with so-called cancel culture. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times It’s an argument he believes may restore him to the good graces of Georgia Republicans after being publicly derided by Trump, a predicament that has proved fatal to the career aspirations of other ambitious conservatives. Since signing the bill into law on March 25, Kemp has done roughly 50 interviews, 14 with Fox News, promoting the new restrictions with messaging that aligns with Trump’s baseless claims that the election was rigged against him. “He knows that this is a real opportunity and he can’t blow it, because I don’t think he gets another layup like this again anytime soon,” said Randy Evans, a Georgia lawyer whom Trump made ambassador to Luxembourg, and is also a close ally of Kemp. A political reversal of fortune would represent an unlikely turnaround for Kemp, making him the most prominent Republican to find a way to overcome Trump’s campaign of retribution, and perhaps providing an early test of the former president’s ability to impose his will on the party’s electoral future. Kemp’s argument is designed to pump adrenaline into the conservative vein, by focusing on two of the most animating topics of the political right: election mechanics and an ominous portrayal of the Democratic left. “They folded like a wet dishrag to the cancel culture,” he said, responding to businesses that publicly objected to the legislation, in an interview on Fox Business on Tuesday. “It is woke in real life, and Americans and Georgians should be scared. I mean, what event are they going to come after next? What value that you have — the way that you live your life — are they coming after next? Are they going to come after your small business?” Kemp declined an interview request. Whether Kemp will be able to make amends with Trump remains unclear. Late Tuesday, the former president signaled how difficult it would be to win him over, releasing a statement slamming Kemp and Georgia Republicans for not going far enough to restrict voting access in the new law. “Kemp also caved to the radical left-wing woke mob who threatened to call him racist if he got rid of weekend voting,” Trump said. “Well, he kept it, and they still call him racist!” If Trump’s animosity lingers, he has the potential to complicate Kemp’s reelection effort by endorsing a rival and attacking the governor. Some political allies of Kemp are trying to broker a truce. Evans, for instance, is in South Florida this week aiming to engage in a delicate round of diplomacy that would get Trump on board with Kemp. He said he’s talking to Kemp daily but isn’t particularly optimistic. “There are some times,” Evans said, “when the hate is so deep and so ingrained that there’s nothing, and that’s when you just have to go to divorce. There’s no gift, no diamond, no car, no flowers, no nothing that will ever repair it.” Trump’s harsh stance notwithstanding, there are many conservatives in the state who remain fixated on the losses by Trump and the state’s two Republican senators, and are happy to see Kemp finally joining their fight, no matter how opportunistic it might seem. “I’ve not seen our party in Georgia as united in 5 1/2 years,” said Chip Lake, a longtime Republican strategist in the state. “This has allowed people who are angry at Brian Kemp for not doing enough for Donald Trump to get back on board with Brian Kemp.” Not every Republican has signed on. Debbie Dooley, a conservative activist in Georgia, said that the Republican base remembered Kemp’s denying Trump’s request to call for a special session to address the presidential election results, and that it remained eager to punish him for what it views as failing to fully investigate claims of fraud. “He is hoping Trump voters forget he was a coward,” she said. “He undermined us at every turn during investigation of election fraud, and now because he is talking tough in regard to MLB, Delta and Coke, he thinks we will forgive him. We won’t.” The most recent polling, conducted before Kemp signed the voting bill, showed that 15% to 30% of Georgia Republicans disapproved of his time as governor, largely because of his performance during the 2020 election. The new law Kemp is championing makes it harder to acquire an absentee ballot, creates new restrictions and complications for voting and hands sweeping new power over the electoral process to Republican legislators. It has drawn harsh criticism from local companies like Coca-Cola and Delta, and prompted Major League Baseball to move its All-Star Game out of suburban Atlanta as a form of protest. Kemp has used the rebukes to fire up the Republican base. He made little effort to calm tensions with some of his state’s most prominent corporate leaders, and said that baseball executives had “caved to fear, political opportunism, and liberal lies” in deciding to relocate the All-Star Game. Through it all, he has positioned himself as a fierce defender of Georgia’s sovereignty, saying, “Georgians will not be bullied.’’ Kemp’s embrace of the voting law appears to have helped his standing among Georgia Republicans. Former Rep. Doug Collins, Trump’s preferred intraparty rival for the governorship, is now leaning toward a 2022 Senate bid instead, according to strategists and activists in the state. The two remaining Republicans weighing a bid are not as well known and would face a tougher time mounting a serious challenge to Kemp, who has already banked more than $6.3 million for his reelection campaign. He’s now fundraising off the voting bill, wrapping his reelection website in a plea for funds to help “defend election integrity.” “Activists in my own county who were dead set to finding someone to primary him are saying maybe he does deserve another chance,” said Jason Shepherd, the chairman of the Republican Party in Cobb County, who is running to lead the state party. “It’s going to make people less likely to wade into the race.” The two other lawmakers mulling primary bids are Vernon Jones, the former Democratic state legislator who became a Republican in January, and Burt Jones, a state senator. Both say they are assessing the political landscape and expect to make a decision soon. The two men took different approaches to Kemp, underscoring how quickly the politics have shifted for the governor. In an email, Vernon Jones said Kemp’s appeal to the base was “too little, too late,” casting him as profiting off a cause he neglected in November. “Gov. Kemp sat back and allowed the legislature to come in and hammer out the new bill, and then in an effort to mislead the public, he chose himself as the poster boy for election reform in Georgia,” he said. Yet Burt Jones praised Kemp’s management of the moment, admitting that “what has gone on the last week has not hurt him among his base.” Every week that potential challengers deliberate over whether to enter the race gives Kemp more time to make his case to grassroots conservatives. “You can’t beat somebody with nobody,” said Lake, the Republican strategist. “As every day goes by, you’re getting farther and farther away from Donald Trump’s presidency and Brian Kemp gets stronger with the base.” In many ways, Kemp’s embrace of the legislation signifies a return to the conservative language — and voting issues — that defined his political career. Billing himself as a “politically incorrect conservative,” Kemp has long been one of the left’s most enduring villains because of his defeat of Stacey Abrams, who was vying in 2018 to become the nation’s first Black female governor. Kemp, then the secretary of state overseeing Georgia’s elections, stalled 53,000 voter registrations, which were disproportionately from Black voters. Abrams and her allies argued that Kemp had used his position to engineer a “stolen” election, a charge he denied. Since then the two have spent years engaged in a contentious argument over voting rights, an issue that rallies their parties’ bases in the state. In an interview with a sports radio program this week, Kemp accused Abrams of running the “biggest racket in America right now” with her claims of voter suppression. Democrats say his ardent support of the law and attacks on Abrams are a cynical effort to bolster his standing among his conservative base while suppressing votes for his general election opponents. “This is all politics,” said Rep. Nikema Williams, the chairwoman of the state Democratic Party, who replaced the civil rights icon John Lewis in Congress. “Let’s also be clear that a part of that politics is keeping Black and brown people away from the polls so he can continue to win elections in Georgia.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

    Whether you're enjoying some alongside your eggs at breakfast or incorporating it into your favorite pasta dish, sausage is a staple in many American kitchens. Unfortunately, depending on the type you have in your fridge, you could be putting yourself at risk now that a popular type of sausage has been recalled over potential contamination with foreign materials.On April 2, the United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced a public health alert for 39 pounds of raw ground chorizo sausage after it was discovered the food could contain "hard pieces of crystalline material." The affected products are limited to 1-lb. packages of Lonely Lane Farms Family Farm Since 1939 Oregon Raised Chorizo Sausage, produced by the Century Oak Packaging Company.The affected packages can be identified by product ID 21067-6, establishment number EST. M40256, and a production date of March 8, 2021. While there have been no illnesses or injuries associated with the consumption of this product, if you have this sausage at home, it "should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the FSIS states. You can also contact Century Oak Packing at 503-845-4180 with questions. That's not the only popular kitchen staple that's been pulled from the market recently, however. Read on to discover which other products you should be purging from your house now. And for more products that could be putting you in harm's way, The FDA Says This Supplement Could Present a "Life-Threatening" Health Risk. 1 Bottled water Before you open that bottle of water, check the label to make sure that what you're drinking is safe first. On March 31, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced an investigation into five cases of acute non-viral hepatitis associated with the consumption of Real Water brand alkaline water. A recall of all of the company's alkaline water products was initiated, and the FDA says "it is crucial that consumers, restaurants, distributors, and retailers not drink, cook with, sell, or serve 'Real Water' alkaline water." If you have the affected water in your possession, throw it away or return it to the store from which it was purchased. And for the latest recall news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. 2 Hummus Popular hummus manufacturer Sabra initiated a voluntary recall of 2,100 cases of its Classic Hummus due to salmonella concerns, the FDA reported on March 29. The recall is limited to the brand's Classic Hummus in 10-oz. size with a best before date of April 26 and a production date of February 10, 2021 between 6 p.m. and midnight. The affected hummus, which can also be identified by UPC number 300067, should be returned to its place of purchase and not consumed; customers can also contact Sabra Customer Relations with questions at 866-265-6761. 3 Salmon burgers If you bought your salmon burgers at Costco, you might be due a refund. On March 27, the FDA announced that Trident Seafoods Corporation had voluntarily recalled its 3-lb. packages of Pacific Salmon Burgers due to potential contamination with small pieces of metal. The burgers, which are printed with a best by date of 01/14/2023 and Lot Number GC101431, should not be consumed, but should be returned to Costco for a refund instead. Customers with questions can also contact Trident Seafoods at 866-413-4749 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or email consumeraffairs@tridentseafoods.com. And for more safety hazards hiding in plain sight, The FDA Just Issued a New Urgent Warning About This Bottled Water. 4 Oat bars Anyone with peanut allergies should be on high alert if they've got a box of Bobo's Maple Pecan Oat Bars in their cabinet. On March 23, the FDA announced that Bobo's had voluntarily recalled its Maple Pecan Oat Bars after it was discovered that certain batches may be contaminated with peanuts, thus presenting the risk of a "serious or life-threatening allergic reaction" to anyone with peanut allergies. The 3-oz. bars, which can be identified by lot code 0L30112B, UPC number 829262000210, and a best by date of 7/30/21 or 7/31/21, can be returned to their point of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions can also contact Bobo's at info@eatbobos.com or 303-938-1977 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. MDT. And if you want to protect yourself, If You're Taking These Supplements, the FDA Has a New Warning For You.

    A new Georgia law bars anyone other than election workers from offering food or water to voters close to polling stations.

    A Morning Consult poll found separate from infrastructure, 85% of Democratic and 59% of Republican voters agree corporations should pay higher taxes.

    The 17-year-old also had painful mouth ulcers.

    President Joe Biden says he's open to compromise on how to pay for his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, but insists "inaction is simply not an option." (April 7)