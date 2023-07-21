Democrat senator fined for vandalising car with ‘Biden sucks’ bumper sticker

Senator Joshua Miller was caught keying a car parked next to his own in June 2023 - Cranston, RI Police Department /Facebook

A Democrat politician has been ordered to pay more than $3,000 (£2330) in compensation after vandalising a car with a “Biden sucks” bumper sticker.

Joshua Miller, a Rhode Island state senator, was caught keying a car parked next to his own in June 2023 and was reported to police.

Mr Miller, 69, pleaded no contest to misdemeanour charges of vandalism and obstruction of a police officer.

Speaking outside court, the Democrat said he took responsibility for his actions and apologised to his constituents.

He said: “I am truly sorry for my actions in this matter, and I am disappointed in my behaviour and lack of judgment.

“In a blink of an eye I exhibited a lack of self-control that has impacted my reputation. For that, I only have myself to blame as I am solely responsible for what led to today’s court proceedings.”

Donation to a local food bank

Mr Miller, who has been in office since 2006, was ordered to pay $2,850 in restitution to the owner of the vehicle and make a $250 donation to a local food bank.

Miller had parked to the right of the vehicle with the 'Biden sucks' sticker - Cranston, RI Police Department /Facebook

Police body camera footage showed how the politician initially denied vandalising the car before blaming the victim, whom he claimed was a “gun nut”.

“I’m a state senator. I think he recognised me, I think he’s one of the gun nuts,” Mr Miller told a policeman.

Mr Miller is the Rhode Island state senate Democratic policy chairman and leads the chamber’s health and human services committee.

He has sponsored legislation to ban the possession and sale of assault weapons.

CCTV cameras all around

In the footage the police officer appears sceptical of Mr Miller’s claims, telling him “He [the victim] didn’t recognise you.”

Police officers examine Miller's car keys for paint - Cranston, RI Police Department /Facebook

Another officer can be seen telling Mr Miller there are CCTV cameras all around the shopping centre car park where the incident occurred.

After reporting the incident to the police, the victim’s mother suggested that the Democratic lawmaker might have been unhappy with the “Biden sucks” bumper sticker on their car.

When police interviewed Mr Miller later at his home the senator admitted the damage, according to local media reports.

Joe Powers, the Rhode Island Republican Party chairman, said the outcome was “disappointing” and called for Mr Miller to resign.

