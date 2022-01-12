Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick wins House seat for Florida's 22nd district

Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick has won the special election to represent Florida's 22nd congressional district in the House, AP projected Tuesday.

Why it matters: Cherfilus-McCormick will succeed Rep. Alcee L. Hastings (D), who died last April after battling pancreatic cancer. Her victory over Republican Jason Mariner means the Democratic Party will once again hold a 222-seat majority in the House.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Andrew Solender: The victory provides House Democrats with an extra vote at a time when just a few defections can sink party-line legislation.

When Cherfilus-McCormick is sworn in — likely in a matter of days — Democrats will hold 222 seats to Republicans' 212. Still a slim majority, but one that gives Democratic leadership a bit more breathing room.

Details: Cherfilus-McCormick, 42, is the CEO of a health care company and ran on a platform that advocated for Medicare for all, a $20 per hour minimum wage and immigration reform.

She had challenged Hastings for the seat in previous elections and will be the first Haitian American to represent Florida in Congress, according to the Washington Post.

She won the Democratic nomination in a crowded primary, though a late financial disclosure led to some questions in December, per the Sun Sentinel.

Florida's 22nd district is considered safely blue.

