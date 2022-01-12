Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick wins House seat for Florida's 22nd district

Shawna Chen
·1 min read
In this article:
Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick has won the special election to represent Florida's 22nd congressional district in the House, AP projected Tuesday.

Why it matters: Cherfilus-McCormick will succeed Rep. Alcee L. Hastings (D), who died last April after battling pancreatic cancer. Her victory over Republican Jason Mariner means the Democratic Party will once again hold a 222-seat majority in the House.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Andrew Solender: The victory provides House Democrats with an extra vote at a time when just a few defections can sink party-line legislation.

  • When Cherfilus-McCormick is sworn in — likely in a matter of days — Democrats will hold 222 seats to Republicans' 212. Still a slim majority, but one that gives Democratic leadership a bit more breathing room.

Details: Cherfilus-McCormick, 42, is the CEO of a health care company and ran on a platform that advocated for Medicare for all, a $20 per hour minimum wage and immigration reform.

  • She had challenged Hastings for the seat in previous elections and will be the first Haitian American to represent Florida in Congress, according to the Washington Post.

  • She won the Democratic nomination in a crowded primary, though a late financial disclosure led to some questions in December, per the Sun Sentinel.

  • Florida's 22nd district is considered safely blue.

