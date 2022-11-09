Democrat Spanberger Re-Elected in Virginia House Race

(Bloomberg) -- Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger defeated her Republican challenger Yesli Vega in the race for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, NBC and CNN said.

The former CIA operative, who has criticized Speaker Nancy Pelosi and called for new House leadership, was first elected in 2018. She serves on the House Foreign Affairs and Agriculture Committees and is a vice-chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus.

