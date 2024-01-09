Democrat Tom Suozzi calls Israel critics ‘clueless’ as battle for Santos seat heats up

NEW YORK — Democrat Tom Suozzi Monday called progressive critics of Israel “clueless” as he pushes for Jewish support in the special election battle for the Long Island seat once held by disgraced ex-Rep. George Santos.

The moderate former congressman pitched himself as a strong supporter of the Jewish state within the Democratic Party amid Israel’s increasingly controversial war against Hamas in Gaza.

“They’re clueless. They don’t understand what a serious threat this is to not only Israel and Jews throughout the world, but to America and our allies,” Suozzi told Politico. “They’re just not educated about the issues.”

Suozzi journeyed to Israel recently and visited some of the villages that were attacked by terrorists on Oct. 7.

He came away offering even stronger support for Israel, a key issue in the Feb. 13 election in which his opponent is Mazi Melesa Pilip, an Ethiopian-Israeli immigrant who served in the Israeli Defense Forces.

“You need in Congress strong, outspoken, unequivocal, pro-Israel voices. That’s what I am,” he said.

Suozzi urged voters to prioritize expanding the ranks of pro-Israel Democrats to counter progressive critics.

“If you care about Israel and you want bipartisan support for Israel to continue into the future, you need strong, outspoken pro-Israel Democrats,” Suozzi said.

He touted a Monday endorsement from the well-funded Democratic Majority for Israel advocacy group.

Suozzi represented most of the NY-03 district for three terms before giving up the seat to mount an ill-fated campaign run for governor.

That move opened the door to Santos to flip the swing district for Republicans.

Santos, who admitted making up most of his life story, is awaiting trial on federal fraud and campaign finance charges. He became the first lawmaker since the Civil War to be expelled from Congress without being convicted of a crime.

Pilip is expected to make her bond to Israel a key issue in the district which includes large Jewish communities on the North Shore.

A political newcomer, Pilip recently won an impressive reelection to a second term as a Nassau County legislator representing a chunk of the NY-03 district.

Suozzi is considered a formidable political force but Republicans have been on a roll on Long Island, sweeping all four congressional seats in the 2022 midterms and racking up victories in local elections last year.

