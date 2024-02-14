Democrat Tom Suozzi edges out GOP in closely watched New York House race

WOODBURY, New York — Democrats flipped the battleground Long Island seat last held by ousted Rep. George Santos, narrowing the already razor-thin Republican majority in the House.

Democrat Tom Suozzi won back his former seat in New York‘s 3rd Congressional District, defeating lesser-known Republican rival Mazi Melesa Pilip. Suozzi was poised Tuesday to return to Congress to represent battleground Long Island, edging out Pilip in the high-stakes race to replace George Santos.

The special election was a nail-biter heading into Tuesday, underscoring just how much the district has shifted to the right since Suozzi was last elected in 2020.

The results allow Democrats to claim momentum in a crucial election year when control of the House and the presidency are on the ballot. The race had featured many of the themes both parties have centered in their 2024 campaigns, including immigration and crime.