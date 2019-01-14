Democrat unveils resolution to censure Steve King over white nationalism comments

In this June 8, 2018, file photo, Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, appears at a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington.

WASHINGTON – A Democratic lawmaker Monday unveiled a resolution to formally censure Rep. Steve King over the Iowa Republican's comments on white nationalism that have drawn bipartisan criticism.

Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., said King has "become too comfortable with proudly insulting, disrespecting, and denigrating people of color."

"As with any animal that is rabid, Steve King should be set aside and isolated,” Rush said in a statement Monday.

If passed, the resolution would require that King go to the well of the House and listen as a statement of disapproval is read.

"Representative Steve King of Iowa, by his despicable conduct, has dishonored himself and brought discredit to the House and merits the censure of the House for the same," a draft of the censure reads.The two-page resolution lists controversial comments King has made dating back to 2006.

“White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?” King said in an interview with The New Times last week. “Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?”

Many of King's colleagues, including Republicans, rebuked him over the comments.

"These comments are abhorrent and racist and should have no place in our national discourse," Rep. Liz Cheney, the House GOP conference chair tweeted.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., the only black Republican in the Senate wrote a Washington Post op-ed titled: "Why are Republicans accused of racism? Because we’re silent on things like this."

King later released a statement that said, "I want to make one thing abundantly clear; I reject those labels and the evil ideology that they define.”

“My resolution to censure Representative King sends a clear message to the American people — this Congress will not turn a blind eye to his repugnant and racist behavior. Anything short of censure would be shallow," Rush said.

As of now, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not announced whether she would bring the resolution to the floor for a vote.

She told reporters Friday there was interest in taking action against King, but she wasn’t prepared then to announce anything.

If the resolution is brought to the floor for a vote, it would require the support of a majority of those voting in order to pass. The resolution would not be sent to the GOP-controlled Senate because it is intended to express the sentiment of just the House.

After big wins in the November midterm elections, Democrats control the House 235 to 199.

King has made other comments that have stirred outrage. In 2013, King said that Dreamers, undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children, were involved in drug smuggling.

“For everyone who’s a valedictorian, there’s another 100 out there that weigh 130 pounds and they’ve got calves the size of cantaloupes because they’re hauling 75 pounds of marijuana across the desert,” King told Newsmax in 2013.

He was abandoned by the House Republican campaign arm going into the 2018 election over alleged ties to white nationalist groups. He narrowly won his election in his deep red district.

The introduction of the resolution comes the same day King is expected to meet with Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy who has vowed to take action over King’s comments.

“Action will be taken, I’m having a serious conversation with Congressman Steve King on his future and role in this Republican Party,” McCarthy said on CBS "Face the Nation" Sunday. His office did not immediately respond to request for comment on the censure resolution.

King’s office did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, the GOP minority whip, said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” he didn’t yet know if Republican leaders plan to take action against King.

“I would imagine we’re going to continue talking about this. This just popped up on Friday,” he said. “We were very quick to reject those comments. There’s no place for hate, for bigotry or anybody that supports that ideology. It’s evil ideology. We all ought to stand up against it.”

“But it’s easy when the Democrats condemn a Republican. I don’t see the Democrats condemning Democrats on their side .”

Contributing: Robin Opsahl and William Petroski in Des Moines, Iowa and Deborah Barfield Berry in Washington D.C.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Democrat unveils resolution to censure Steve King over white nationalism comments