Democrat who was once impeached will vote on Trump impeachment

WASHINGTON — When the House of Representatives votes on the articles of impeachment against President Trump on Wednesday, one of the Democrats certain to vote in favor is Florida Rep. Alcee Hastings.

In doing so, Hastings will become the first sitting member of Congress to vote for the impeachment of a sitting president after having himself been impeached — and removed from office.

Hastings was a federal judge when he was impeached by the House for accepting bribes in 1988. The following year, the Senate stripped him of his judgeship — but did not prevent him from seeking other federal offices. He was elected to the House on the same day in 1992 that Bill Clinton won the presidency. Hastings has been a member of Congress ever since.

Much has been historic and strange about the Trump impeachment saga: former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani playing diplomat, President Trump tweeting at testifying diplomats, members of Congress storming hearing rooms. One impeached official likely to vote to impeach another safely fits into that category.

More than that, the Hastings story is testament to the fact that impeachment — and even conviction by the Senate — need hardly be the end of a political career. Much like Trump, Hastings during his impeachment cast himself as the victim of an unfair process. Also like Trump, he flatly denied any wrongdoing, even when the evidence seemed plainly against him. Hastings — like Trump — even called his impeachment a “witch hunt,” although the then judge blamed racist Southerners.

That allowed Hastings, only three years after he was disgraced by Congress, to join the chamber that had impeached him. That could bolster the hopes of Republicans who fear that in impeaching Trump, Democrats only want to harm Trump in his reelection prospects.

“Rep. Hastings is the only person in U.S. history to have been impeached, convicted, removed from office and then returned to high government position,” says Frank Bowman III, a professor at the University of Missouri School of Law and author of “High Crimes and Misdemeanors: A History of Impeachment for the Age of Trump.”

Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla. (Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images)

His longevity means Hastings has participated in three other impeachments. In 1998, he voted against impeaching Bill Clinton, like himself a Democrat. This marked the first time, at least in modern American history, in which one impeached official voted in the impeachment of another.

“It’s no place I want to be,” Hastings told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel at the time. “But certainly I am in a very good position from the standpoint of having that perspective.” The same article called Hastings by the same nickname that Clinton had been given after his surprising second-place finish in the 1992 New Hampshire primary: the Comeback Kid.

And in 2009, he voted in favor of impeaching Samuel Kent, a Texas federal judge who had obstructed an investigation into allegations that he had sexually assaulted two women. The following year, he voted to impeach another judge, G. Thomas Porteus of Louisiana, who like Hastings had been accused of abusing his power for personal gain.

But this time Hastings will be impeaching a president, making for an especially stark juxtaposition. On Tuesday, some Republicans reacted adversely to the fact that Hastings sits on the Rules Committee, which on that day was laying the framework for the Senate trial, expected to take place sometime in January.

Hastings’s office declined to make him available for an interview. How he will vote on Wednesday, when the Trump impeachment comes to the full House floor, is a matter of no significant speculation. In late October, he charged that Trump “betrayed our national security and put our country at risk.” He voted in favor of opening the impeachment inquiry, as did all but two Democrats.