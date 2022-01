Good Morning America

With less than 10 months until the 2022 midterm elections, President Joe Biden headed to Georgia on Tuesday to make his biggest push yet for national voting rights bills and called for changes to the Senate filibuster rule in order to get them passed. "We have no option but to change the Senate rules including getting rid of the filibuster for this," Biden said. Recalling the "violent mob" that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, Biden characterized the attack, for the first time publicly, as an "attempted coup."