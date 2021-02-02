New Democratic Ad Campaign Ties GOP to QAnon

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) joins President Donald Trump onstage at a rally in Dalton, Ga., Jan. 4, 2021. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

As Republicans splinter over how to deal with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the QAnon devotee from Georgia who peddles an array of false conspiracy theories, Democrats are seizing on the infighting to make her the avatar for an array of GOP lawmakers.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee on Tuesday began a $500,000 advertising campaign on television and online tying eight House Republicans, including Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, the minority leader, to Greene and QAnon, an effort to force them to make a public affirmation about Greene.

“Congressman Don Bacon,” an ominous-sounding voice intones in the ad targeting the Nebraska Republican, “he stood with Q, not you.”

The strategy is similar to the one that Republicans employed against Democrats last summer during the protests over racial injustice, when they sought to paint all Democrats as pushing to defund the police, including President Joe Biden, who repeatedly said he did not favor it.

In releasing the QAnon-focused ads this week, Democrats are striking at a raw nerve in the Republican Party. Greene’s radical pronouncements — she indicated support for executing Democratic politicians several years ago — have alarmed even Republicans as well as Democrats. On Monday, Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the minority leader, said the “loony lies and conspiracy theories” embraced by Greene amounted to a “cancer” on the party.

Like the Republican ads that flooded the airwaves last year featuring grainy images of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Democratic ads feature Greene and Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, who has also expressed support for QAnon, as much as the candidates they are attacking.

“QAnon, a conspiracy theory born online, took over the Republican Party,” the ad’s narrator says, while images of Greene and Boebert flash on the screen. “Sent followers to Congress and, with Donald Trump, incited a mob that attacked the Capitol and murdered a cop.”

QAnon is a sprawling internet conspiracy theory that falsely alleges that the world is run by a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles who are plotting against former President Donald Trump.

Democrats in Washington have adopted Greene as the symbol of the post-Trump Republican Party, aiming to elevate her profile as part of an effort to divide the GOP while seeking to force Republicans to vote on whether to allow her to remain on House committees. On Saturday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s press office issued a news release under the headline “Minority Leader McCarthy (̶G̶O̶P̶)̶ (QAnon) Embraces Marjorie Taylor Greene.”

Greene has used the fracas to raise money and emphasize her connection with Trump, essentially daring McCarthy to discipline her at the risk of alienating Trump and those among the party’s base voters who embrace his conspiracy theories. On Saturday, two days after McCarthy met with Trump in Florida, Greene tweeted that she too had spoken with the former president and that he had offered encouragement.

McCarthy is supposed to meet with Greene later this week, caught between Trump’s support for her and McConnell’s condemnation.

The new Democratic ads do not distinguish between Republicans who voted to overturn the Electoral College results and those who did not. Of the eight Republicans targeted, only McCarthy and Reps. Mike Garcia of California and Beth Van Duyne of Texas objected to Biden’s victory. Separate ads also target Bacon and Reps. Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Young Kim and Michelle Steel of California.

Each of the incumbents voted against impeaching Trump.

“Washington Republicans have made their choice — they chose to cave to the murderous Q-Anon mob that has taken over their party,” said Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s chairman. “Their actions have made one thing clear — no American will be safe from the QAnon mob if Washington Republicans are in power.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2021 The New York Times Company