Democratic calls for Donald Trump impeachment pick up after Mueller's first public remarks

WASHINGTON – Democratic calls for an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump increased Wednesday after special counsel Robert Mueller weighed in for the first time on his two-year investigation of the president and Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Democrats zeroed in on Mueller's comment that charging Trump with obstruction of justice was "not an option" for the special counsel's office because of a Justice Department policy. Several argued that his words meant it was the task of Congress to hold the president accountable by starting an impeachment inquiry.

But party leaders appeared to be staying firm in their quest to investigate the president without focusing on impeaching him, a move they have said would be divisive and could hurt Democrats in future elections.

Both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., reiterated that Democrats would remain focused on oversight efforts of the president and his administration.

"The Special Counsel’s report revealed that the President’s campaign welcomed Russian interference in the election, and laid out eleven instances of the President’s obstruction of the investigation," Pelosi said in a statement. "The Congress holds sacred its constitutional responsibility to investigate and hold the President accountable for his abuse of power. The Congress will continue to investigate and legislate to protect our elections and secure our democracy."

Schumer agreed with Pelosi, saying that Mueller's comments made "clear that Congress has a right – we believe an obligation – to continue our constitutionally mandated oversight without interference or stonewalling and follow the facts wherever they may lead."

Robert Mueller breaks silence on Russia probe More

First Mueller statement: Robert Mueller, in first public remarks, says charging Trump was 'not an option we could consider'

Read the full statement: Full text of Robert Mueller's comments on the Russia investigation, Trump

Trump responds: 'The case is closed!'

But that didn't stop a flurry of calls from Democratic lawmakers across the country who argued Mueller's comments merited the start of impeachment proceedings.

Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., was one of them, arguing that impeachment was necessary in order to "deliver the truth to the American people." He added that while Mueller's comments didn't differ from what he wrote in his lengthy report, "it serves as an urgent reminder that Congress must uphold its constitutional duty to act as a co-equal branch of government and conduct oversight of the Executive Branch."

Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Penn., who has been cautious on calling for the drastic step, said Mueller's comments made it clear that it was "time to officially start impeachment hearings."

Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., agreed, saying, "endorsing such a course is not easy, and I do not do so lightly, but I believe that the President has left Congress no other option but to pursue it."

David Cicilline, a member of the House Judiciary Committee who has been vocal in calling for the start of the proceedings, thanked Mueller for his work and added: "Now it is time for Congress to do its job."

"The next step is for the House Judiciary Committee to open an impeachment inquiry to formally begin consideration of whether or not articles of impeachment should be filed," Cicilline said. "The opening of this inquiry will allow the Committee to collect evidence, compel the attendance of witnesses, and decide how to proceed."

He added that "if any other American committed" the acts outlined in Mueller's report, "they would be indicted and prosecuted."

But other Democrats on the committee, which would be tasked with leading impeachment proceedings, were not as quick to jump to impeachment, including Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.